Graduate's Name: GraceeMae Keasler

School: Tinora High School

Accomplishments: I participated in OMEA's Solo and Ensemble as both a soloist percussionist and ensemble percussionist. During my junior year, I was a National finalist in the 2019 U.S. National Chemistry of Olympiad Competition and the school winner. I took more leadership roles as I advanced through high school. I became part of the Band Leadership Team as co-historian, a Rams Crew Leader, and I was going to be Co-House Manager for the school play this year.

Future plans: I will be attending Trine University as an Engineering Major.

Extracurriculars: Band, Archery, Science Club, National Honors Society, Yearbook, Ram Radicals, worked at Northtowne Cinemas

Favorite quote: "I'm so confused." -quote by me

Favorite memory: My favorite memory is standing under the stadium lights and performing with the band, my second family.

Advice to future generations: Make sure you take the time to live in the moment. Don't let your shyness, anxiety, or fear take away the special moments.

Parents' Names: James and Sasha Keasler

