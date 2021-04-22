Graduates Name: Grace Della Hinkle
School: Fairview
Accomplishments: National Honor Society, National Society of High School Scholars, 1st in class and honors diploma.
Future Plans: University of Pittsburgh Nursing Program
Extracurriculars: Concert choir and musical.
Favorite Quote: "Everything is hard,but you choose your hard. You choose what's worth it. You don't choose whether or not you'll suffer, but you do choose what you want to suffer for." Brianna Wiest
Favorite Memory: Football Fridays with friends who quickly became family.
Advice To Future Generations: High school is not as scary as it's made out to be. Take every opportunity and don't take any moments for granted.
Parents Names: Jason and Melanie Hinkle
