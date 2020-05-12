Graduates Name: Garrett Shreve
Profile Photo: true
School: Ayersville High School
Accomplishments: 4 year letter winner in wrestling ,100 plus wins in wrestling, GMC champion , Woodmore wrestling champion 2 years back to back
Future Plans: to run heavy equipment , or be a pipe fitter
Extracurriculars: wrestling for 6+ years , track for 4 years , 4-H, FFA, wake boarding on the lake, 4-wheeling with friends, working for the Mega farm , hunting , fishing
Favorite Quote: Never let anyone tell you how to live your life "Mark Hoppus"
Favorite Memory: the wrestling match at LCC that sent me to the finals
Advice To Future Generations: Never let the little things get to your head!
