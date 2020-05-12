Garrett Shreve

Graduates Name: Garrett Shreve

School: Ayersville High School

Accomplishments: 4 year letter winner in wrestling ,100 plus wins in wrestling, GMC champion , Woodmore wrestling champion 2 years back to back

Future Plans: to run heavy equipment , or be a pipe fitter

Extracurriculars: wrestling for 6+ years , track for 4 years , 4-H, FFA, wake boarding on the lake, 4-wheeling with friends, working for the Mega farm , hunting , fishing

Favorite Quote: Never let anyone tell you how to live your life "Mark Hoppus"

Favorite Memory: the wrestling match at LCC that sent me to the finals

Advice To Future Generations: Never let the little things get to your head!

