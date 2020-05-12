Evan Willitzer
Graduates Name: Evan Willitzer

School: Tinora High school

Accomplishments: National Honor Society, College Credit Plus, Varsity Basketball Captain, Varsity Football Co-captain. Helping Hands

Future Plans: Bowling Green State University - Finance and Entrepreneurship

Extracurriculars: Helping Hands, NHS, Basketball, Football, Baseball, Track & Field

Favorite Memory: Basketball Senior Night

Advice To Future Generations: Hard work pays off. Stick with it.

