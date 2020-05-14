Emilee Grace Lasley

Graduate's Name: Emilee Grace Lasley

School: Defiance High School

Accomplishments: Emilee has been on honor roll throughout her school years , she has made it to state in the DECA program the past two years

Future plans: Emilee plans to attend Summit Salon Academy this fall.

Extracurriculars: Over the years she has been involved in soccer, cheerleading and swim team!

Favorite quote: “Even the darkest night will end and the sun will rise”

Favorite memory: Emilee's favorite memory was getting her dachshund Guillermo and having him pick her up from school!!

Advice to future generations: Emilee's advice to future generations is to always keep God first, God has a plan for all of us and it’s important to let him guide us.

Parents' Names: Gabe ,Mandy Jordan and Ted Lasley

