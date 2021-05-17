Deyton Price

Paulding High School

Accomplishments: Scholar Athlete all 4 years, NWC Football Honors, Coach Clark Leadership Award

Future Plans: Attend The Ohio State University at Newark to Major in Finance

Extracurriculars: Football, Baseball, Basketball, Track, FFA, Drama Department, Student Council, Class Officer, Choir, National Honor Society

Favorite Quote:

Favorite Memory: Playing football with my friends

Advice To Future Generations: Enjoy every moment like it's your last

From: Mom & Dad

Congratulations Deyton! You have given us so much enjoyment over the years and so much to be proud of. Keep working hard to achieve your goals!

