Deyton Price

Paulding High School
Accomplishments: Scholar Athlete all 4 years, NWC Football Honors, Coach Clark Leadership Award
Future Plans: Attend The Ohio State University at Newark to Major in Finance
Extracurriculars: Football, Baseball, Basketball, Track, FFA, Drama Department, Student Council, Class Officer, Choir, National Honor Society
Favorite Quote:
Favorite Memory: Playing football with my friends
Advice To Future Generations: Enjoy every moment like it's your last
From: Mom & Dad
Congratulations Deyton! You have given us so much enjoyment over the years and so much to be proud of. Keep working hard to achieve your goals!
