Graduates Name: Devon Williams
School: 4-County Fire & Rescue/Defiance
Accomplishments: Qualified to State - Skills USA - Fire & Rescue
Member of Drug Free America
Future Plans: US Army... Infrantry..
Reporting to Fort Benning, Georgia June 14, 2020
Extracurriculars: Rugby...Soccer...Band...Track...Boxing...Wrestling....Working out at VIP... Jiu-Jitsu...Ruck Marching
Favorite Quote: Don't Judge, until you try it!
Favorite Memory: Becoming part of the 4-County Fire & Rescue Family
Advice To Future Generations: Don't give up!
