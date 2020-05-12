Devon Williams

Graduates Name: Devon Williams

School: 4-County Fire & Rescue/Defiance

Accomplishments: Qualified to State - Skills USA - Fire & Rescue

Member of Drug Free America

Future Plans: US Army... Infrantry..

Reporting to Fort Benning, Georgia June 14, 2020

Extracurriculars: Rugby...Soccer...Band...Track...Boxing...Wrestling....Working out at VIP... Jiu-Jitsu...Ruck Marching

Favorite Quote: Don't Judge, until you try it!

Favorite Memory: Becoming part of the 4-County Fire & Rescue Family

Advice To Future Generations: Don't give up!

