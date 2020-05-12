Graduates Name: Deacon Caryer
School: Fairview Central Local
Accomplishments: He has been in 4-H for 13 years. Was fair king in 2018, has gotten many awards in 4-H. Has went to state fair for different projects in 4-H. He is on junior fairboard, on teen leaders, was on fashion board and advisor council. He is a member of Fairview FCCLA, DASH, the Christmas Cruise Thru board, he works part time at the defiance moose lodge as a cook, and is working right now at Walmart as a stock member. He voulenters for many of the above places he is a member of. He also helps with many things at school, he has helped with the musicals and is not even in music, was in band from 5-10th grade. He helps pretty much anyone who needs help and if he can do it he will. He has helped with baseball, basketball and football, even though he don’t play in them. He enjoys helping others. Got a job working at Walmart stocking.
Future Plans: He wants to be able to work no matter what job, but he really wants to be a cook. If he could he would open his own place to eat at.
Extracurriculars: 4-H, FCCLA, band, DASH, CHristmas Cruise Thru, moose,
Advice To Future Generations: Be yourself don’t let anyone lead u away from what you want to do or be. Work hard to make it to your goals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.