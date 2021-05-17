Dain Sutton

Defiance High School
Accomplishments: Played in multiple honor bands, Playing with the National Honor Band, in Florida, in July.
Future Plans: Finishing Hiking the Buckeye Trail and Joining the military
Extracurriculars: Hiking, band, working, hanging with friends.
Favorite Memory: Leaving High School...
Advice To Future Generations: Always strive for Greatness!
From: Love, Mom & Dad
We are so Very Proud of you!!! You are an Amazing Young Man!!
