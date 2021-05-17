Dain Sutton

Defiance High School

Accomplishments: Played in multiple honor bands, Playing with the National Honor Band, in Florida, in July.

Future Plans: Finishing Hiking the Buckeye Trail and Joining the military

Extracurriculars: Hiking, band, working, hanging with friends.

Favorite Quote:

Favorite Memory: Leaving High School...

Advice To Future Generations: Always strive for Greatness!

From: Love, Mom & Dad

We are so Very Proud of you!!! You are an Amazing Young Man!!

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments