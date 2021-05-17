Courtney Brown

Defiance High School

Accomplishments:

Future Plans: Study nursing @ Ohio University

Extracurriculars:

Favorite Quote:

Favorite Memory:

Advice To Future Generations:

From: Jason & Darcy Brown

Congrats Court! Enjoy how far you've come and all you've accomplished, but look forward to your next steps and all the great things in front of you! You got this! Love, Mom and Dad.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments