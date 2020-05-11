Graduates Name: Connor Bujalski
School: Defiance High School
Future Plans: Because of my hard work and dedication I earned scholarships and I am attending Defiance College in the fall; majoring in Finance.
Extracurriculars: I am running track at Defiance College, and I also have been working at Kroger for 3 years now and will continue working throughout College.
Favorite Quote: My favorite quote was by Coach Ritt. “If they start singing Kumbaya, you better be singing the chorus“
Favorite Memory: My favorite memory from high school is when me, Cameron, Hutch, and Caden went to cedar point for the whole day and didn’t get back till 2 in the morning and had to be up by 6 to go to Columbus for a 7 on 7 tourney.
Advice To Future Generations: It goes by so fast, enjoy every second of it. Hang out with your friends, go to school dances, be present because before you know it, it will all be memories.
