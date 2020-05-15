Ciara Alicia Jefferson

Graduate's Name: Ciara Alicia Jefferson

School: Defiance Highschool

Accomplishments: Honor Roll since 8th grade

Future plans: Attending college major in marketing.

Extracurriculars: Volunteer at Kingsbury Place . Chior, student council.

Favorite quote: Be your own kind of beautiful

Favorite memory: Junior prom

Advice to future generations: Take your time and have fun

Parents' Names: Rosemary and Clarence Jefferson

Load comments