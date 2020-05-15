Graduate's Name: Ciara Alicia Jefferson
School: Defiance Highschool
Accomplishments: Honor Roll since 8th grade
Future plans: Attending college major in marketing.
Extracurriculars: Volunteer at Kingsbury Place . Chior, student council.
Favorite quote: Be your own kind of beautiful
Favorite memory: Junior prom
Advice to future generations: Take your time and have fun
Parents' Names: Rosemary and Clarence Jefferson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.