Christopher Ferguson

Graduate's Name: Christopher Ferguson

School: Tinora & NSCC

Accomplishments: Class of 2020 Valedictorian, Associates of Applied Science in Computer Programming

Future plans: Software Engineering at Trine University

Extracurriculars: Cross-country, Track, NHS, science club, EV motorsports, Tech Talk, & Phi Theta Kappa

Favorite quote: "You can use logic to justify almost anything. That's its power. And its flaw." - Captain Cathryn Janeway

Favorite memory: 2020 State Indoor Track

Advice to future generations: Try to avoid global pandemics

Parents' Names: Matthew & Amelia Ferguson

