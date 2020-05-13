Graduate's Name: Christopher Ferguson
School: Tinora & NSCC
Accomplishments: Class of 2020 Valedictorian, Associates of Applied Science in Computer Programming
Future plans: Software Engineering at Trine University
Extracurriculars: Cross-country, Track, NHS, science club, EV motorsports, Tech Talk, & Phi Theta Kappa
Favorite quote: "You can use logic to justify almost anything. That's its power. And its flaw." - Captain Cathryn Janeway
Favorite memory: 2020 State Indoor Track
Advice to future generations: Try to avoid global pandemics
Parents' Names: Matthew & Amelia Ferguson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.