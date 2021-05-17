Camden Roth

Defiance high school

Accomplishments:

Future Plans: Attend University of Cincinnati

Extracurriculars: Cross Country and Baseball

Favorite Quote:

Favorite Memory:

Advice To Future Generations:

From: Mom and Dad

Camden, we are so very proud of the young man you have become. We are excited for your future and all it holds in store for you. We love you! Congratulations to the class of 2021

