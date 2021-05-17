Camden Roth

Defiance high school
Accomplishments:
Future Plans: Attend University of Cincinnati
Extracurriculars: Cross Country and Baseball
Favorite Quote:
Favorite Memory:
Advice To Future Generations:
From: Mom and Dad
Camden, we are so very proud of the young man you have become. We are excited for your future and all it holds in store for you. We love you! Congratulations to the class of 2021
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.