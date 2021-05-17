Brittney Garcia

Defiance High School
Accomplishments:
Future Plans: Attend College for Nursing
Extracurriculars: Soccer and band
Favorite Quote:
Favorite Memory:
Advice To Future Generations:
From: Mom & Dad
We are so happy to share in the excitement of your graduation day, and so very proud of you, too!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.