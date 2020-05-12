Brianna Fortman

Graduates Name: Brianna Fortman

School: DHS

Accomplishments: Honor Roll, 4 year varsity soccer player, WBL 2nd team, Districts Honorable mention

Future Plans: Playing Women’s Soccer for Lincoln Memorial University with an Academic and Athletic Full tuition scholarship.

Extracurriculars: High School Soccer, Club soccer, French club

Favorite Quote: She believed she could so she did

Favorite Memory: Team bonding at Coach Schroeder’s house and the team sleep overs at Britney Steyer’s house

Advice To Future Generations: Be happy, be kind, live your best life

Load comments