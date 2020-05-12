Graduates Name: Brianna Fortman
School: DHS
Accomplishments: Honor Roll, 4 year varsity soccer player, WBL 2nd team, Districts Honorable mention
Future Plans: Playing Women’s Soccer for Lincoln Memorial University with an Academic and Athletic Full tuition scholarship.
Extracurriculars: High School Soccer, Club soccer, French club
Favorite Quote: She believed she could so she did
Favorite Memory: Team bonding at Coach Schroeder’s house and the team sleep overs at Britney Steyer’s house
Advice To Future Generations: Be happy, be kind, live your best life
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.