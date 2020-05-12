Brenna Corrine Elston

Graduates Name: Brenna Corrine Elston

School: Defiance High School

Accomplishments: Valedictorian of Defiance High School 2020

Future Plans: Bowling Green State University

Extracurriculars: NHS , Soccer, Softball , DECA , Spanish Club

Favorite Quote: No one is you and that is your power - Dave Grohl

Favorite Memory: Football Fridays

Advice To Future Generations: Try to find balance in everything you do.

