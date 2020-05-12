Graduates Name: Brenna Corrine Elston
School: Defiance High School
Accomplishments: Valedictorian of Defiance High School 2020
Future Plans: Bowling Green State University
Extracurriculars: NHS , Soccer, Softball , DECA , Spanish Club
Favorite Quote: No one is you and that is your power - Dave Grohl
Favorite Memory: Football Fridays
Advice To Future Generations: Try to find balance in everything you do.
