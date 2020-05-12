Graduates Name: Breanna Bullock
School: Fairview High School
Accomplishments: She finished all her classes with pretty good grades
Future Plans: Get a job and get a car
Favorite Quote: Don’t touch me
Favorite Memory: Going to Tennessee to buy prom dress
Advice To Future Generations: Stay in school and work hard
