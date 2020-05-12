Graduates Name: Brady Fishpaw
School: Ayersville
Accomplishments: 2020 Valedictorian, 4.0 GPA through high school, 2016 and 2017 Soaring Scholar award, State Powerlifting runner-up, School record in Squat, Deadlift, and Total, 3 year letter winner Football, 2 year Football Captain, Best Physical Science project 2018, HOBY representative 2018, Class Officer Vice President 2 years
Future Plans: Attend OSU majoring in Excercise Science with hopes to become a Physicians Assistant
Extracurriculars: Varsity Football, Powerlifting, Baseball, NHS, Spanish Club, Math, SADD, 4-H (3 year officer)
Favorite Quote: "The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again; who spends himself in a worthy cause."- Theodore Roosevelt
Favorite Memory: Hanging out with my friends at school and in sports, and talking trash in the weight room with Coach Martinez.
Advice To Future Generations: Give your best in every aspect of life. The lessons you learn from the chances you take will determine who you are.
