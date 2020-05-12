Graduates Name: Ashlee Nicole Davis
School: Defiance High School
Accomplishments: Honors graduate, honors diploma, honors scholarship, lettered in band
Future Plans: Earn a degree in registured nursing (RN) at Northwest State Community College and further earn a bachelors degree through the University of Toledo
Extracurriculars: Marching band, Symphonic band
Favorite Quote: "Growth is painful. Change is painful. But nothing is as painful as staying stuck somewhere you don't belong"
Favorite Memory: Going to NYC and visiting Times Square for the first time with the DHSMB
Advice To Future Generations: Never give up just because things are not easy. Embrace the difficult times and take every oppurtunity that you're faced with.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.