Graduates Name: Ashlee Nicole Davis

School: Defiance High School

Accomplishments: Honors graduate, honors diploma, honors scholarship, lettered in band

Future Plans: Earn a degree in registured nursing (RN) at Northwest State Community College and further earn a bachelors degree through the University of Toledo

Extracurriculars: Marching band, Symphonic band

Favorite Quote: "Growth is painful. Change is painful. But nothing is as painful as staying stuck somewhere you don't belong"

Favorite Memory: Going to NYC and visiting Times Square for the first time with the DHSMB

Advice To Future Generations: Never give up just because things are not easy. Embrace the difficult times and take every oppurtunity that you're faced with.

