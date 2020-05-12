Graduates Name: Alexander Stevens
School: Wauseon High School
Accomplishments: NWOAL Honorable Mention 2019-2020 bowling season
Future Plans: To find a job, hopefully working on tractors
Extracurriculars: 4 year member Wauseon High School boys bowling team, FFA
Favorite Memory: Bowling my best games my senior year and winning an Honorable Mention at NWOAL.
Advice To Future Generations: Never stop trying.
