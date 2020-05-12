Alexander Stevens

Graduates Name: Alexander Stevens

School: Wauseon High School

Accomplishments: NWOAL Honorable Mention 2019-2020 bowling season

Future Plans: To find a job, hopefully working on tractors

Extracurriculars: 4 year member Wauseon High School boys bowling team, FFA

Favorite Memory: Bowling my best games my senior year and winning an Honorable Mention at NWOAL.

Advice To Future Generations: Never stop trying.

