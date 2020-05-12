Graduate's Name: Alena Maria Ondrejko
School: Tinora High School, Four County Career Center
Accomplishments: 10th place State Horticulture Contest
Future plans: Entering the workforce. Working at Fancy Petals, Defiance
Extracurriculars: Band, Women’s Chorus, Drug Free Club of America, Defiance Dance Studio
Favorite quote: Failure is not falling down, its refusing to get up!
Favorite memory: Tinora Marching Band trip to Disney World
Advice to future generations: Work hard, have fun!
Parents' Names: Michael and Tracy Ondrejko
