Graduate's Name: Aleksandria (Sasha) Roman Ondrejko
School: Tinora High School, Four County Career Center
Accomplishments: Black Belt in Karate
Future plans: Enter the workforce, Looking to find a job as a pastry chef
Extracurriculars: Band, FCCLA, Drug Free Club of America, Karate
Favorite quote: You have nothing to fear but fear itself.
Favorite memory: Tinora High School Band trip to Walt Disney World
Advice to future generations: Enjoy every moment because it goes faster than you ever think it will.
Parents' Names: Michael and Tracy Ondrejko
