Graduate's Name: Aleksandria (Sasha) Roman Ondrejko

School: Tinora High School, Four County Career Center

Accomplishments: Black Belt in Karate

Future plans: Enter the workforce, Looking to find a job as a pastry chef

Extracurriculars: Band, FCCLA, Drug Free Club of America, Karate

Favorite quote: You have nothing to fear but fear itself.

Favorite memory: Tinora High School Band trip to Walt Disney World

Advice to future generations: Enjoy every moment because it goes faster than you ever think it will.

Parents' Names: Michael and Tracy Ondrejko

