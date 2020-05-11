Graduates Name: Aishalyn Dawn Sprow
School: Defiance High School
Accomplishments: Received varsity letter in trainer aide for the varsity football team. Received varsity letter in bowling. Maintained honor roll all four years. Received state license in cosmetology.
Future Plans: Plans of continuing education in the fall, but undecided on her major
Extracurriculars: Football trainer aide four years, JV girls bowling 1 year varsity girls bowling 1 year, women’s chorus 2 years
Favorite Quote: Mindset is what separates the best from the rest ~ unknown
Favorite Memory: Favorite memory was going to Nashville her sophomore year for choir. Free time was her favorite there, but she was also able to go to the Grand Ole Opry and see the yodeling Walmart kid, Mason Ramsey.
