Addison Grace Rebekah Fleischman

Defiance High School

Accomplishments: Honor Graduate, Scholar Athlete, Band Leaders Mentor, 4 time WBL Diving Champ, 4 time Districts Diving Qualifier, 4 Time State Diving Qualifier, School Records Holder for 6 and 11 Dives

Future Plans: University of Findlay

Extracurriculars: Band, DHS Dive Team, Napoleon Dive Club Coach

Favorite Quote: Don't let yesterday take up too much of today.

Favorite Memory:

Advice To Future Generations:

From: Mom, Dad, Tobi, and Elli

Congratulations Addi! We are so proud of you! Love, Dad, Mom, Tobi, and ElliProverbs 31:25

