Addison Grace Rebekah Fleischman

Defiance High School
Accomplishments: Honor Graduate, Scholar Athlete, Band Leaders Mentor, 4 time WBL Diving Champ, 4 time Districts Diving Qualifier, 4 Time State Diving Qualifier, School Records Holder for 6 and 11 Dives
Future Plans: University of Findlay
Extracurriculars: Band, DHS Dive Team, Napoleon Dive Club Coach
Favorite Quote: Don't let yesterday take up too much of today.
Favorite Memory:
Advice To Future Generations:
From: Mom, Dad, Tobi, and Elli
Congratulations Addi! We are so proud of you! Love, Dad, Mom, Tobi, and ElliProverbs 31:25
