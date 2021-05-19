Addison Grace Rebekah Fleischman

Defiance High School

Accomplishments:

Future Plans:

Extracurriculars:

Favorite Quote:

Favorite Memory:

Advice To Future Generations:

From: Love Dad, Mom, Tobi, Elli

Congratulations Addi! We are so proud of you! Proverbs 31:25

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments