Graduate's Name: Aaron Short
School: Tinora High School
Accomplishments: Two Time GMC 145# Wrestling Champion
Future plans: Attend Defiance College to major in Accounting
Extracurriculars: Wrestling
Favorite memory: 100th win at wrestling
Parents' Names: Tony and Jessica Short
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.