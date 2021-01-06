Defiance and Elida and Wauseon and Anthony Wayne split dual swim meets on Tuesday.

Defiance won over Elida 71-63 in the boys meet and fell 109-62 in the girls meet.

Dawson Hoeffel was a double winner for the Defiance boys.

Fairview’s Emerald Rittenhouse-Starbucl also swam at the meet and claimed two event wins.

Wauseon lost the boys meet 91-67. Andrew Scherer was a double winner for the Tribe. Wauseon won the girls meet 110-65. Sarayna Russell claimed two victories for the Indians.

Boys

Defiance 71, Elida 63

200 medley relay – Defiance (Martinez Jr., Hartman, Hoeffel, Gmutza) 2:01.74; 200 freestyle – Carter Campbell (D) 2:34.04; 50 freestyle – Damien Martinez Jr., (D) 26.96; Diving – Bailey DeTray (D) 132.90; 100 butterfly – Eric Butler (E) 1:18.03; 100 freestyle – Dawson Hoeffel (D) 57.75; 500 freestyle – Logan Develvis (E) 6:47.57; 200 freestyle relay – Defiance (Hartman, Campbell, Martinez Jr., Hoeffel) 1:49.62; 100 backstroke – Dawson Hoeffel (D) 1:14.26; 100 breaststroke – Logan Hartman (D) 1:17.25; 400 freestyle relay – Elida (Develvis, Fletcher, Butler, Long-Reed) 4:32.63.

Anthony Wayne 91, Wauseon 87

200 medley relay – Anthony Wayne (LaMastus, Rigali, Farrington, Bills) 1:58.79; 200 freestyle – Andrew Scherer (W) 1:53.85; 200 IM – Bobby Rigali (AW) 2:25.57; 50 freestyle – Will LaMastus (AW) 24.08; Diving – Austyn Schweinhagen (W) 107.62; 100 butterfly – Wade LaMastus (AW) 1:01.47; 100 freestyle – Xander Ankney (W) 53.88; 500 freestyle – Beau Reeder (W) 5:50.28; 200 freestyle relay – Wauseon (Chamberlin, Case, Ankney, Scherer) 1:38.14; 100 backstroke – Andrew Scherer (W) 1:01.72; 100 breaststroke – Will LaMastus (AW) 1:08.41; 400 freestyle relay – Wauseon (Chamberlin, Case, Ankney, Scherer) 3:39.07.

Girls

Elida 109, Defiance 62

200 medley relay – Elida (Hurst, Carbetta, Jackson, Griffin) 2:37.68; 200 freestyle – Emerald Rittenhouse-Starbuck (Fairview) 2:13.03; 200 IM – Analei Jackson (E) 3:10.27; 50 freestyle – Hailey Becker (D) 29.74; Diving – Addi Fleischman (D) 226.10; 100 butterfly – Emerald Rittenhouse-Starbuck (Fairview) 1:10.75; 100 freestyle – Emma Pry (D) 1:07.78; 500 freestyle – Avery Bowers (E) 6:21.40; 200 freestyle relay – Elida (Frueh, Niebel, Jackson, Bowers) 2:01.96; 100 backstroke – Evelyn Frueh (E) 1:15.49; 100 breaststroke – Lilly Niebel (E) 1:32.13; 400 freestyle relay – Elida (Frueh, Niebel, Jackson, Bowers) 4:43.02.

Wauseon 110, Anthony Wayne 65

200 medley relay – Wauseon (Freestone, Kuntz, Fisher, McGinnis-Marshall) 2:08.85; 200 freestyle – Allie Barasch (AW) 2:02.83; 200 IM – Natalie Kuntz (W) 2:33.09; 50 freestyle – Sarayna Russell (W) 27.24; Diving – Cameron Estep (W) 197.47; 100 butterfly – Amelie Blakely (AW) 1:06.17; 100 freestyle – Sarayna Russell (W) 59.04; 500 freestyle – Maddie Blakely (AW) 5:33.33; 200 freestyle relay – Wauseon (Hallett, Duden, Rhoades, Russell) 1:48.43; 100 backstroke – Allie Barasch (AW) 1:03.32; 100 breaststroke – Maddie Blakely (AW) 1:14.30; 400 freestyle relay – Wauseon (Hallett, Duden, Rhoades, Russell) 3:39.07.

