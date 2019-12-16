Aristotle, Darwin wrong
Merry Christmas! Put up the lights!
Mark 9:38-40: A man was casting bad spirits out of others in the name of Jesus Christ and disciples of Jesus didn’t know the man, but Jesus told them it was okay to do good things in the name of Jesus, saying:”He who is not against us (Christians) is for us.”
Did Jesus come to unite the world or divide it? In Luke 12:51, Jesus said: “Do you suppose that I came to give peace on earth? I tell you no; but rather division ... .” (also Matthew 10:35)
John 8:32: Jesus: “the truth shall make you free” and John 17:17: “God’s word is truth” and John 5:46, saying Moses prophesied the coming of Jesus (Genesis 3:15; 12:3; 18:18; 22:18; 49:10; Deuteronomy 18:15 and 18) and that the public doesn’t believe the writings of Moses (John 8:47) (Moses wrote Genesis which chronologically comes out to about 6,000 years from creation to now.) If considered in 2,000-year cycles: in the first 2,000 years human knowledge of evil as introduced by Lucifer-Satan had reached an intolerable level as God had to submerge all but eight humans (Noah’s family).
Then after the language of the new humans was confused (Genesis II) the Greeks as descendants of Noah’s grandson Javan (“Ionian”) (Genesis 10:2) after about 1,600 years became students of “naturalism” (e.g. Aristotle’s “spontaneous-generation-evolution”) which by the time of Christ 350 years after Aristotle and 2,000 years after the flood was the basis for Greco-Roman philosophy (e.g. “Mars Hill, Acts 17:22). Before His comment on causing division Christ said in verse 49: “I am come to send fire (spiritual fireworks) on the earth; and what will I, if it is already kindled (started).”
Now 2,000 years after Christ; Pasteur’s (1880s) “biogenesis” has proven Aristotle and Darwin wrong, and “World Almanac” quotes NASA as saying that only about 4% of the mass of the universe can be seen because “dark matter” and “dark energy” (Satan) hides everything.
Revelation 21:24 says that when God restores power and puts the lines of Jesus back up then “the nations (on Christ’s energy) which are saved shall walk in the light of it (heaven’s universe).”
Larry Tonjes
rural Hicksville
‘Saddened’ by response
I am saddened to see that Mr. Gray continues to attempt to throw shade for the actions of the President despite the facts of the case. He claims that there was neither a quid pro quo, nor bribery. However, the reality remains that President Zelinsky expressed concern about aid, and then President Trump asked for a favor, namely dirt on a political opponent. This literally is a quid pro quo, it is bribery, and it is extortion. To say that it isn’t is to attempt to rewrite the English language. This point isn’t in question; in fact the best evidence of this fact is the read out of the call the President himself released.
Regarding the tax returns, there is no law that a President must release them. This is simply a breech of precedent, dating back to Nixon; and given the President’s failure to isolate his business assets in a blind trust, a concern to anyone with a modicum of concern about decency and remotely moral conduct by the leader of the United States.
He maligns the witnesses, which he incorrectly states gave second or third party testimony, when in reality there were a number of witnesses who were on the call in person, including Lt. Col Vindman and Ambassador Sondland. The latter was not on the call but had first hand knowledge regarding other aspects of the issue. He further raises the issue that some testimony would not be admissible in a court of law, but that isn’t relevant, because impeachment isn’t conducted by a court of law and follows a completely separate set of rules of evidence and conduct. Many have attempted to confuse this issue, or are simply ignorant of that reality.
While I agree with him that the denial of a minority day of questioning was improper, one could say the same about Republican misconduct at every stage of the hearings, the witnesses they sought to introduce weren’t really relevant to the core issues. Much like Mr. Gray, they have attempted to obfuscate at every turn, not offer a rational and factually supported defense of the President’s actions.
At the end of the day, Mr. Gray’s closing is perfect. The transcript does show misconduct. And his grand defense of the President that proves he is innocent is just as juvenile as Clinton saying, “It depends upon what the definition of the word is, is.” Whether he said “me” or “us,” is utterly irrelevant. He sought dirt on a political opponent, and implied a willingness to withhold hundreds of millions of aid for an ally under military siege, should he not get it.
Brian Barnett
New York City, N.Y.
