Thompson has the qualities needed
Dodi Bryant Thompson is running for the Defiance City Schools board of education position she has held since being appointed in 2019. She has brought to the board a new dimension and a high level of expertise.
I have known Dodi for over 25 years, during which time I have had the honor and privilege to have worked with her in a variety of settings. I have seen firsthand her exceptional ability for leadership and the quality decision making she displays.
Dodi is a registered nurse, and has held positions in the emergency room and nursing administration which have required her to make rapid, informed, life-and-death decisions in a calm and professional manner.
Dodi is an excellent communicator and has superb skills in organizational structure and management.
She earned her MBA and has been the director of Glenn Park for which she has been involved in the development and expansion of Glenn Park senior assisted living. As such, she is well-heeled in financial management, budgeting, working with contractors, working with state and federal agencies, and dealing with staff and service management issues. She leads by personal example and involves others in the decision-making process.
While she demands quality and thoroughness in everything for which she is responsible, this is performed in a very thoughtful, respectful and engaging manner that brings consensus and draws out the best in others.
Dodi has deep roots in the Defiance community and has three children enrolled in the Defiance City Schools, hence, she has a vested interest in making sure that our school system is well run and offers the maximum opportunity for a quality education for every student.
Please consider and vote for Dodi Thompson for school board.
J.D. Reeves
Defiance
In defense of Donald Trump
Donald J. Trump is either the most controversial president in modern history or the most unfairly portrayed president in recent memory. He has shown positive traits and negative traits. I would suggest that three of his best attributes are nearly indisputable:
• Dependable. Trump has demonstrated a remarkable dependability for keeping campaign promises and for loyalty to his supporters.
• Focused. In foreign policy, although specific tactical implementations are sometimes problematic and unpopular, the policy strategy is laser-focused on achieving the best interest of the United States.
• Inspiring. The American economy is booming, employment is statistically nearly full and the stock market is continually rising to new heights! Such prosperity has traditionally been attributed to presidential leadership and reflected consumer confidence in such leadership.
Yet it is also undeniable that President Trump has been the most maligned president in recent memory. The Democrats have maintained an onslaught of criticism, condemnation and contempt for every decision, every action and, indeed, every word uttered by Trump since he became president.
The Democrat-Socialists and their national media partners have been relentless in their attack ever since Donald Trump incredibly and unpredictably defeated Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.
So upset were the Socialist-Anarchists that Trump overturned their apple cart that they have dedicated every moment, every opportunity to demean, degrade, and destroy the Trump presidency. Impeachment is not a new idea. The Democrats were shouting impeachment the day after Trump’s election. Their basis for impeachment was as hollow then as it is now.
Trump gets no credit whatsoever for his accomplishments (many go completely unreported) in any media outlet except for Fox News, the only remaining legitimate national news service.
It is to Donald Trump’s credit that he has endured the endless barrage of insults, character assassinations, ridicule and obstruction of the Democrats. Fortunately, his ego is big enough to take the punches and counter-punches, and, most importantly, keep his focus on the prize: making America great again — while his disingenuous opponents are trying to destroy America by leading us down the failed path to socialism.
Trump demonstrates a resilience and a strength of leadership not found in anyone on the Democrat dais. When we are bemoaning the drama in the White House, we should stop and think where our country would be if the 2016 election had gone the other way.
John Goldenetz
Defiance
Slow down on Nicholas Street
All over Defiance we see the theme “Defiance a Great Place to Live.” You would not have thought so sitting on my front porch on Trick or Treat night (Oct. 24). We had kids all over the street, and yet we had people who seemingly either didn’t care or thought they were just more speed bumps.
My neighbor and I counted 78 cars using a two block street as a shortcut to bypass the stop light at Sessions and Clinton, either not knowing or caring that this is against the law to avoid a traffic control device and the cost of a ticket as well as the court costs could rack you as much as $250 for you to save 10 seconds.
What’s it going to take for this stupidity to stop? We have children living here, school buses that pick up and let off, and we are a major entrance to Diehl Park, but people just don’t seem to care. We have already had property damage — cars being hit, pets being hit, trash thrown in our yards, music so loud that it vibrates pictures off walls, constant running of the stop signs at Carter and at Sessions, speeding (the speed limit is 15 mph, not 40 mph) and one child who spent over a month in the childrens hospital in Toledo.
Are you people using this as a shortcut not going to be happy until someone is injured badly or killed? Does the city have to go through and restrict this to one-way to get you to stay on Clinton and Sessions like you are required to do? Should the city be happy that we have lost six families and their taxes in the last year because of the actions of drivers who think their time is worth more then children’s safety?
What’s it going to take to get you people to wake up and understand that Nicholas Street is not your Indy 500, nor your own personal shortcut to save 10 seconds?
Daniel Gray
Defiance
