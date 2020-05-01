No money for Planned Parenthood
I am appalled at what I see and hear during the coronavirus pandemic. We in Ohio have a senator who tried to get dollars to Planned Parenthood as a part of the ”stimulus package.” How does that figure?
Planned Parenthood must not be allowed to siphon off dollars or critical supplies which this Ohio senator tried to do long with other senators.
I will do all I can to remove senator from his name. The radical pro-abortion left has been trying to use this pandemic. They need to watch the DVD “Unplanned,” which is the true story about Abby Johnson, director of a Planned Parenthood clinic.
She was in charge of upwards of 22,000 abortions. After watching the bloody procedure changed her mind, knowing that she was wrong. According to Planned Parenthood’s own site, as acknowledged in their annual report, they have received over $616 million in government grants and contracts. Blood and money is on the senator’s hands.
“Let our sons in their youth be as grown-up plants, and our daughters as corner pillars fashioned as for a palace. How blessed are the people of God whose God is the Lord.” (Psalm 144:12, 15)
When will this madness stop? Write your congressman and ask for their moral obligation for doing what right. Remember who is in charge.
John Wilson
Archbold
Congress should support USPS
The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) is a cornerstone of our nation’s history and democracy, a vast public service network across 50 states, binding families and friends, sustaining small businesses, and uniting urban and rural communities. And yet, our postal service is besieged by powerful forces. In the coming weeks, US Congress will either kill or save this beloved American institution that can trace it’s beginning to 1775 and Benjamin Franklin.
The USPS is uniquely designed to deliver first class mail or parcels at low cost to any zip code, anywhere, and to populations in greatest need. Veterans will not do without: over 100,000 are employed and in some States, the USPS is the largest employer. Nearly 100% of the VA prescriptions are USPS delivered. For the many sick and elderly, the USPS is a reliable and affordable prescriptions lifeline. For people in outlying areas, there’s no CVS “around the corner.” To stay afloat, millions of small entrepreneurs rely on the postal delivery’s low costs for supplies and sales.
It is not because of either public burden or lack of service that the USPS is in crisis. The USPS is a federal agency with a business model entirely dependent on revenues from its delivery services. Fourteen years ago, Congress imposed on the USPS an enormous financial burden, one not ever required of any public or private institution: to self-fund their healthcare/retirement system 75 years into the future at a cost of $72 billion. Today, our post office is caught in a federal government, three-way tug of war among Democrats who seek to preserve, Republicans determined to privatize, and a president who thinks he can hurt one of his personal enemies by forcing the USPS to raise prices it charges Amazon and limit mail-in voting.
Raising the delivery costs on Amazon won’t “save” the post office. Amazon will abandon the USPS for a competing delivery service. Privatization will kill an institution meeting the social and material needs of “unprofitable” populations as in our rural areas.
Only the Democrats’ proposal (gaining some GOP backing) — $25 billion in operating subsidies, $25 billion in capital grants for modernization, and $25 billion in guaranteed loans from the Treasury — will save the post office. Call Rep. Latta (419-782-1996) and Sen. Portman (202-224-3353) and ask that they work with Democrats to save the USPS.
Daniel Gustwiller
rural Defiance
(Editor’s note: Daniel Gustwiller is a former postmaster at the U.S. Post Office in Defiance.)
Don’t make decisions based on emotion
Ms. Stevenson defends Trump’s excessive emotion in a recent letter to the editor.
He is, we are told, under enormous pressure and we should be kind to him. Unfortunately, sentimentality (emotion) is not the basis upon which we U.S. citizens should make our decisions. I did not deify or excuse the immoral actions of Clinton, Obama or Bush. And neither should we excuse the incompetence and lack of gravitas of a man as poorly prepared as Mr. Trump for leading our nation.
Trump is such a disgrace that he makes the Bush, Jr., look like a genius (the latter by the way was at least a serious man and a Christian, both of which I respect, while Trump hasn’t a serious grasp of anything except his own infantile ego).
Faced with King George, the early revolutionaries did not make excuses for him based on emotion. They were critical and rational and acted accordingly. Similarly, it is our duty to ask tough questions about our elected officials and leave emotions to children who have not developed the critical faculty that comes with maturity and age.
Ms. Stevenson suggests that I run for president since I am so critical of our president. Indeed, I would. Almost any mature and educated man or woman could do a better job in that position than Mr. Trump who can’t escape his own narcissistic mind. Unfortunately, in this (allegedly democratic) country the rich for the most part are able to buy their way into elected office (note that fifty percent of congress are millionaires. Secondary note: this is no accident).
Part of the problem of course is that U.S. citizens appear over and over again to confuse wealth with wisdom. Making money, as Trump has, by being a TV star does not equal wisdom (that is, the ability to create a good community), nor does a wealthy society equal a good society. Indeed, an obsession with wealth is the stumbling block to a meaningful and content community.
The rule of equality and love ought to trump the rule of wealth. And perhaps one day it will.
Todd Comer
Defiance
USPS always has been valuable
My brothers and I received letters at least once a week from our parents after we left home. After my father passed, my mother doubled down and continued the tradition including nieces, nephews and grandchildren. My family highly regards the United States Postal Service (USPS), but its significance is more than sentimental. It binds our country together. What other service commits to serve everyone, regardless of address or status and charges equally for all? This is especially important in rural areas where distances are great between stops and roads can prove hazardous in the winter. The unofficial motto, “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds” is a tribute to the USPS’ dedication to service.
In the era of Jim Crow, many African-Americans found job security in the USPS. The Chicago Post Office became known as the “University” where many African-Americans with advanced degrees found job security after experiencing discrimination in their chosen professions. Today, the USPS employs 100,000 of our veterans.
The current financial crisis burdening the USPS is fabricated. This essential service receives no federal funding, despite its status as a government agency. In 2006, lawmakers passed legislation requiring USPS to prefund its retirees’ health benefits 75 years ino the future. No other federal agency or even private corporation carries this kind of financial burden (For more information: https://ips-dc.org/how-congress-manufactured-a-postal-crisis-and-how-to-fix-it/?fbclid=IwAR12zrz7_4h5rgBk9iPrd7quOXIvGGvcyiJvRNMfQwve4d_bfYF-wGmEmSc)
Today as over 1,200 workers at the USPS have tested positive for the coronavirus and 44 workers have died, this revered institution is caught in a political crossfire where the Trump administration is trying to impose draconian terms on a loan granted by Congress to USPS. These terms are partially fueled by our president seeking revenge on his perceived rival, Jeff Bezos of Amazon.
The terms imposed by this administration will only further weaken an institution whose service to all people binds us together as Americans. Without this equitable service, rural communities would be left further behind.
Write or call Rep. Latta and Sen. Portman and ask them to support a stimulus package for the USPS to keep it solvent and for the Senate to immediately pass HR 2382, the USPS Fairness Act. The USPS should be given the same consideration that Congress gave private business in the CARES Act. And thank your postal carrier for their service, too.
Dorothy Singer
rural Defiance
