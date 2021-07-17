U.S. already is partially socialist
For many progressives, socialism is defined as the “services and benefits which uplift equality by providing for the well-being of all.” The U.S., like most countries with an advanced economy, is already a partially socialistic country in that there are many government programs which provide benefits for the public good. However, used against Democrats, “socialism” is a red flag to anger the naive.
How many Americans would give up Social Security and Medicare benefits? Yet, these programs are socialistic in nature. Workers pay into the programs while young and secure guaranteed retirement and medical benefits at a later date. These are considered socialistic programs since the federal government sets rules, collects payments, and distribute funds.
Medicare for all (another red flag) would be an extension of the current Medicare program for all payees. Thirty-two economically developed countries have universal health care systems. These countries include Great Britain (1948), Canada (1966), Germany, France and Sweden.
What about some of the other “socialistic” programs for which the federal government sets guidelines and collects funds? Income taxes are used to benefit most Americans: Medicaid, FEMA assistance, infrastructure, agriculture subsidies and others. Such programs are not labeled as socialism. Even so, Republican lawmakers cannot — or will not — compromise to pass legislation on infrastructure — and other programs — which are beneficial for all.
Another red flag for many is the use of the term “Marxism.” Marxism is communistic and entails the complete control by government and the collective ownership of property. In reality, these terms — “socialism” and “Marxism” — are being used as red flags directed at those who do not understand the meaning of “democratic socialism.” Democratic socialism is a democratic system of government in which voters are encouraged to express their views and to control proposed measures by means of their vote.
Currently, for many GOP congressmen, the overall goal appears to be red flag waving and obstructionism. As Rep. Chip Roy of Texas was recently overheard saying: “Eighteen more months of chaos and inability to get things done. That is what we (Republican legislators) want.”
With no defined platform since 2016 and touting few positive programs, many GOP leaders and anti-Democratic pundits can only practice obstructionism and raise red flags with the accusations of “socialism” or “Marxism.” The Democrat Party has as its goal the well-being of all citizens. What a contrast in goals!
Mary Williams
rural Cecil
What is government?
We can’t have self government if we don’t govern ourselves.
What is government? “Natural-law” logic is based on “the laws of nature and nature’s God.” Can we have complete government over ourselves? No, because our body’s existence depends on air, water and food, and our being alive depends on the grace and mercy of God who gives life to plants, animals, birds, fish and humans.
Here’s some major government mistakes humans have made in the world history Bible basis:
Although living in paradise “free-will” Adam-Eve disobeyed orders from God to not learn evil knowledge.
For about 1,600 years self-governing humans descended from Adam-Eve lived in tropical pleasure outside the Garden of Eden until finally Lucifer’s (Satan’s) angels believed Lucifer’s lie that they would have a separate kingdom apart from God, so they assumed the bodies of human men (giants) and built kingdoms of super humans by taking the most beautiful women to produce their offspring which immediately caused worldwide violence, causing Noah’s flood using natural law (fountains of the deep).
Starting over with eight people in present-day Armenia, one of Noah’s self-governing descendants, Nimrod, 2250 B.C., a nephew of Mizraim — founder of Egypt with Pharaohs (Kings) — and false gods wanted to unite what then was one land mass with common language by building a tower to heaven to show the power of humans which caused God to split apart the land mass (Genesis 10:25), thus confusing language.
Jerusalem, Israel-Judea remained the capital of God’s Kingdom on Earth 2,021 years ago while the Roman Caesars practiced natural-man government which started a “go-around” about the government of Christ or Caesar.
Christ’s kingdom and Satan’s kingdom are “not of this world (John 18:36).” We can only be our own priests and kings” (Revelation 1:6) through Christ’s Spirit-kingdom while our natural man — “United Nimrods (UN)” — self-destruct human governments and God’s earth.
“World Book” says human nuclear scientists (UN) “try to duplicate” nuclear “fusion.” What’s that? Earth’s sun, created by God, produces controlled light and heat every day using controlled atom-smashing (“fission-fusion”) 93 million miles away. Meanwhile, Earth’s atom-smashers try to keep the smashing inside the box, but II Peter 3:10-12 says that some day “the elements will melt way with fervent heat” (destroying our universe and earth). And the spiritual man (Jesus Christ) will “reap the harvest” of human souls and sort them out.
Larry Tonjes
rural Hicksville
Critical race theory rooted in Marxism
Critical race theory (CRT) is rooted in the Marxist theory of class struggle, but with a focus on race. Supporters of CRT see racism in every aspect of American public and private life and seek to dismantle American institutions — such as the Constitution and legal system — which they deem to be irredeemably racist.
CRT is the theory that racism is not merely the product of prejudice, but is embedded in American society and its legal systems in order to uphold the supremacy of white people. CRT teaches that Americans are defined by the color of their skin and the concept of systemic racism, white privilege and equity as opposed to equality all stem from CRT.
The teaching of CRT is being promoted for K-12 schools by the National Teachers Unions, the Biden administration, and liberal/progressive individuals and organizations. The teacher’s union has told its member they will provide legal help for anyone who gets in trouble teaching CRT.
States, parents and other organizations are fighting back against CRT. Anti-CRT bills have either been introduced or signed into law in 22 states, including Ohio, Arizona, New Hampshire and Texas. Where these bills have passed, CRT may not be taught in these states’ K-12 schools.
Former Atty. Gen. Bill Barr said in a recent speech, CRT is Marxism’s latest incarnation. It’s nothing more than the philosophy of Marxism substituting racial antagonism for class antagonism. It includes all the same tenets as traditional Marxism. Like other forms of Marxism, CRT is fundamentally incompatible with Christianity and other traditional religions. That is because CRT and other progressive orthodoxies constitute secular religions.
“There’s nothing more fundamental than the right of parents to pass religion to their children,” Barr said. “And it’s monstrous for the state to interfere in that by indoctrinating students into alternative belief systems.”
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has weighed in on the CRT debate, warning of what he called an attack on the “central understandings” of the true history shared by all Americans. “If we teach that somehow the founding of our country was flawed, corrupt and racist, that’s really dangerous. They’re attacking the central understandings that we as Americans have shared together for 245 years. They are attempting to divide our country.”
Pompeo encouraged all Americans to “take control over their children’s education, and make sure they learn the truth about socialism and communism, including how attempts to implement those ideologies failed around the world.”
Gerald Monnin Sr.
Defiance
A concerning trend for the future
Like their Marxist cousins, advocates of critical race theory (CRT) view history as a struggle between two mutually exclusive collectivities; oppressor capital versus oppressed labor for Marxists; privileged versus victimized races for CRT.
True, Marxism is a bit more sophisticated in that, unlike CRT (so far as I know), it establishes a clear, theoretically measurable indicator of oppression, i.e., the rate of labor exploitation. Perhaps as a working metric CRT might employ for its privilege index average net worth broadly defined to include all racial assets capable of yielding a future stream of useful services.
Both face difficulties common to collectivist social theories in general. First, substantial variations in the oppression indicator frequently arise within either or both collectives, and second, individuals and groups develop who defy the prescribed scheme of categorization.
For CRT, the first issue might be dealt with by recognizing cultural rather than biological races. Thus, affluent blacks could be typed as cultural whites because of their enviable net worth, while whites of modest circumstances classed as cultural blacks due to their penury. Unfortunately, with the sacrifice of clearly delineated racial boundaries the CRT model is reduced to little more than a less-developed variant of Marxism.
Secondly, how does CRT deal with Asian-Americans? Typing them as black would raise the average wealth for that group to a level quite possibly above that of whites. Would this imply “black privilege and white victimization?” Typing them as whites, however, would transform “white privilege” to “non-black privilege.”
I suspect CRT requires a more focused antagonist. Either way, the theory’s reliability in explaining or predicting historical progress is fatally compromised. Indeed, events since Marx’s day have shown a similar fate to have befallen his theory.
Finally, in attempting to perceive all cultural and scientific institutions through the lens of their pet theories, Marxism and CRT display what Francis Bacon called “anticipations of nature,” i.e., forcing facts to fit pre-conceived notions. For example, scripture led to the notion of Earth as center of the universe, an idea that spawned extremely clumsy models of planetary motion.
More recently, Stalin’s insistence on Marxist purity in all aspects of human activity sent too many gifted artists and scientists to the gulag, tragically denying humanity the fruits of their creative efforts. In America today we do not as yet have a gulag for such non-conformists. We merely banish them from social media. For now.
Robert Kohl
rural Defiance
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.