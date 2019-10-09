‘Carnage needs to stop’
David Dodt wrote in his letter that “ninety percent of mass shootings are done by” people with whom Dodt disagrees on religion and politics. Dodt provides no citation for his statistic and, thus, we must assume his words are based on his gut feelings.
Apparently, Dodt considers people who differ from him as dangerous. But people are more than the religious institution they choose to attend or not attend, the party they vote, or the economic policies they support. Dodt labels and lumps us all into “Us vs. Them.” We are better than that baseless way of thinking. We must be, if we are to live together in community.
The frequency of mass shootings that wound and kill more youth today than ever before is a crisis for our nation. There should be no slaughter of citizens on our streets by military-style weapons. Of all developed nations, only the U.S.A. is experiencing an epidemic of mass gun violence. Our nation can resolve this. The will to do so is here: the vast majority of Americans, including gun owners, want safety regulations and legislation to protect lives. Representative Latta and Senator Portman are urged to stop the carnage now with safety and protection laws.
This is a matter of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Surely, we value the lives of our children and loved ones more than preserving the profits of gunmakers, the easy cash flow to their lobbyists and to our congressional representatives. Our right to life and the pursuit of happiness should not be threatened by military weapons, which are weapons of mass destruction (WMDs) — they cause mass deaths. This slaughter needs to be removed from our lives.
There can be no liberty when the David Dodts demonize citizens who have a different religion or politics than they. There can be no pursuit of life and happiness when the lives of our children and loved ones are threatened daily. The carnage needs to stop.
Sarah Maxwell
Archbold
‘Contents did not matter’
Contrary to what Vicki Steensma said in her last letter, I did address the contents of her previous letter. I said the contents did not matter. That’s all the discussion they deserved!
I quoted a Catholic bishop from Providence, R.I., (which is over 800 miles from Defiance). Yet Vicki said he was “my bishop.” Given that I never mentioned if I am a Catholic or not, Vicki sure seems to have jumped to some unwarranted conclusions. Should I feel slandered?
A Catholic bishop advising his parishioners not to vote for candidates who support abortion (regardless of party) is not preaching politics. I would consider it preaching theological guidance to make moral decisions.
One’s support for President Trump (or lack there of) has no bearing on a person’s Christianity. And I never said it did. Vicki said she would always put people ahead of money. I simply asked how she squares the support of killing innocent babies in the womb with putting people ahead of money.
Vicki counters by saying she is concerned about conditions after birth. Well, I have some news for Vicki. In order to get to living after birth, children must first survive delivery. And that is hard to do if they are murdered in the womb. I’d rather concentrate on getting them born first, and then worry about the other issues Vicki mentioned.
Another of her statements was this: “morality and conscience are not found at the ballot box.” Really? Should people just put their morals and conscience on a shelf and only get them out when it is convenient? I think not!
Morality and conscience are more than Sunday (or Saturday) finery that one only puts on when they go to worship services. If one only practices his morals and conscience one day a week, he/she might as well not do it because God will not be fooled.
Also, if morality and conscience should not be brought to the ballot box, why did Democrats raise such a fuss about President Trump’s quotes and alleged relationships with various women? According to Vicki, those issues should have no influence on our votes.
I said it once and I’ll say it again: every Democratic candidate for president (as well as other federal, state and local offices) should be defeated in their next elections. Doing that is the only hope we have of preserving our country.
Randall Peabody
rural Defiance
Are some lashing out?
How shall I respond? Quite often, scathing letters are written to the editor against Christianity, against all things traditional, against cherished Biblical values and against those who at least try to follow them.
Some writers, perhaps, have a bad taste in their mouth from an apparent negative experience with organized religion, and are lashing out in revenge. If they would allow themselves to get to know the Living God of the Bible, surely they would not write with such rancor.
My prayer is that they not expect followers of Christ to be perfect, and then look at imperfect people to have an excuse to reject the great and merciful God.
Paul Grant
Paulding
