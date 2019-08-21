‘Not surprising,’ if true
I have been following the anniversary of the NRA for improper use of funds for items such as clothes. If true, this is not surprising as with all the blood they have on their hands they must ruin a lot of suits.
Mike Ryan
rural Paulding
Project raises questions
I recently read the account of the city council meeting. I read (to my dismay) the plan to put a two- or three-story for assisted living persons in Glenn Park.
That is a terrible idea. The building will be right close to my front yard. There will go my privacy. I live in a bungalow at Glenn Park. I saw a flock of wild turkeys on Monday. I saw three deer on Tuesday. They stayed for an hour. I watched them for an hour.
That will all be gone if they build the building. Right now it is a stretch of tall grass with a row of small trees in the background. I will lose my ability to enjoy nature. There will be nothing but confusion and noise and congestion.
Could they find another place in Glenn Park to build the building? There is space in the front when you first come into Glenn Park. Could they find another place to build the building or not build it at all?
Emilie Lenhart
Defiance
Return to ‘common ground’
”How far you go in life depends on your being tender with the young, compassionate with the aged, sympathetic with the striving, and tolerant of the weak and the strong. Because someday in life you will have been all of these.” — George Washington Carver, the 19th century Black-American agricultural scientist.
Randall Peabody finds it laughable (C-N, July 31) that his neighbors write letters denouncing bigotry and other forces distracting us from the difficult work of recognizing, understanding, and valuing the differences among our fellow Americans. I fail to find any of the humor he sees in principled letters that remind us we are morally and legally obliged to provide aid and comfort to asylum-seeking immigrants.
As a volunteer for the local Democratic Party, I spend many summertime hours knocking on strangers’ doors to better understand hopes they have for themselves, their families and our larger community. Many graciously show hospitality, invite me into their homes, and give me their time. I expected to learn about Democratic values, with a large “D.” Instead, these members of our community: farmers, librarians, teachers, caregivers of the young, old, and sick, in skilled trades, and retired, mothers, fathers, and grandparents, share with me their firmly held democratic values. Democratic values with a small “d.”
Toni Morrison, Nobel laureate in literature and fellow Ohioan said: “If you have some power, then your job is to empower somebody else. This is not just a grab-bag candy game.”
Responding to my survey question, one woman asked, “Do you mean my concerns or other people’s concerns?” She could not separate concerns of the less fortunate from her own. Concern for their children and grandchildren caused many to prioritize the environment. The people I spoke with did not believe that their concern for others was a threat to their “own” interests. None were willing to play a “grab-bag candy game.”
America’s experiment with democracy depends on us stepping onto a common ground of shared values and deliberating in good faith for the public good. It is time to shun a president who cannot resist tweeting hatred and falsehoods. It is time to return to democratic values, to that common ground that is America. The future depends on leaving hope to our children that this experiment in democracy will work.
Ed Singer
rural Defiance
