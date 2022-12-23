Dear Santa,
How many elves do you have? How are the family of reindeer? I want Super Mario Oddasea Kirby and the forgoten land and Super Mario Oddasee 2 because I have not played them.
Myle
****
Dear Santa,
So Santa, I here you are having a good Christmas! I want for Christmas is a RC jet. I also want for Christmas is a RC belt. So how old are you? So how are your elfes doing.
Carson
****
Dear Santa,
I want a elfe this year and many more. I want a elf because so are you can watch me and my sisters, Socks so my feet don’t get cold. Any toy so I don’t get bord. Miny tree to decorate.
From your favorite child,
Alayna
****
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a watch because I want to know what time it is. I also want Christmas pjs. because they are cufferble. I also want times tables because I want to learn times. I also want a Mickey sweatshirt because be warm.
Isabella
****
Dear Santa,
I want an elf for Christmas. I want a hoverboard for Christmas because my other charger broke. I also want a barbie house and a LOL house. I want to tell you that I want you to give lots of toys to my baby sister, and I want the elf to be a girl. and name to be snowflake. Lastly, I want monster high dolls.
Aliaha
****
Dear Santa,
How old are you? Thank you for the toys! Can you please give me $100,000? Marry Christmas!
Love,
Kameron
****
Dear Santa,
How do you get to the North Pole? Thanks for the fruit stand. Have a safe flight!
Love,
Paurlee
****
Dear Santa,
How many elves do you have? How are the reindeer? I would like a rainbow high doll. A american girl doll. A toy dog. I would like those because I don’t have them. I want them because I want to play with them.
Morgan
****
Dear Santa,
What is your favorite cokie. Also how is my elf Charley doing is he sick. Is the north pole cool. What do you do at the North Pole. And how to get the prest redy.
Bryce
****
Dear Santa,
What is your favorite cookies so I can prepare for Christmas. How is rudolph doing. and how are the elfs doing. and how are all of your reindeer doing. and I named my elf lucky. and haf a fun year.
Zoey
****
Dear Santa,
How old are you? Thank you Santa for the robot shake. Can you please bring me Nintendo Switch. Have a safe flight.
Love,
Luke
****
Dear Santa,
How are the elfs. What do reindeer like other then candy canes. Please can I have the mumy set. I don’t know how to explain this can I have the shark game I always wanted. Can I have a calculator please.
Oliver
****
Dear Santa,
Whats your favorite cookie? Whats your favorite drink? I would like a puppie for Christmas. I would like some more sweatshirts too. I would also like a jungle stuffie. And last I would like to have a elf in my class.
Vivienne
****
Dear Santa,
How do you get to the North Pole? Thank you Santa for the love can you please bring me ANAN? Have a safe flight!
Love,
Mia
****
Dear Santa,
How do you get on the polar express train? Can you bring me the real benlo omntrix. Merry Christmas!
Love,
Ben
****
Dear Santa,
Thank you Santa for the stuff you got me last year. I wish you could get me a surf bord. I also want you to my brother Oliver seinse kit. Santa I also want you to get me a new pare of blue socks like the ones I have but with like no holes. How is it going for everyone at the north pole?
Your friend,
Henry
****
Dear Santa,
I want a happy Christmas. I also want it to snow. I also want a snowball fite. I also want some legos. I also want some books.
Your friend,
Baelynn
****
Dear Santa,
When is my elf going to come again? Dear santa claus for Christmas I want some popits for Christmas. Dear Santa claus I want some cat treats for my cats for christmas. Dear santa claus, I also want some cat outfits. Dear santa I also want some cat pillows.
Your friend,
Aria
****
Dear Santa,
Thank you Santa for the gifts from last year. Santa can I give my friends a gifts. I want blances and water bottls. I wish had a farm. I want to keep my puppies forever.
Love,
Brooklyn
****
Dear Santa,
My brother probably wants a voltron toy. And I want a I Phone 14. Could I also want a drone. I want to have my go cart fixed. I also want a jurnal and a slinkie.
Your friend,
Brevin
****
Dear Santa,
You are the best because you give presents to pepole that are good and if there not good they get a big lump of cole. How are the raindeer.
Love,
Harper
****
Dear Santa,
I wish I had the rarest poke cards and toy trakders and a ponce. and a gameing headset. and minader and minecraft and a ps4.
Love,
Brice
****
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my Chromebook last year. I wish for a puppy this year. What is your favorite cooke? I love win star came. I want a giant scwueshmeloe. I love you Santa you always make my day.
Love,
Penny
****
Dear Santa,
How old are you? Thank you Santa for the headphones. Can you bring me $60,000. Have a safe fligt.
Love,
Nick
****
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa! Will I ever have a elf? Thank you for my slime last year! Some things I want this year is a hoverboard, candy, slime. One thing I need this year is a coloring sheet. Don’t get a tummy ake this year.
Love your frenid,
Mallory
****
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa! How is Mrs. Clus? Thanks for the pistol crosbow. One thing I want and need is IPhone 13 new born baby boy doll house and a mint chair, snow paints, and snow boots. Don’t forget to give Rudofff candy canes.
Your favorite kid,
Jayse
****
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa! How hove you been? Thank you for the ps5 last year! Some things I want this year is a new four wheeler. I need is a new thooth brush don’t throw up fome all the cookies!
Love,
Shay
****
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa how are your elves doing. Thank you Santa for giving my ps5 last year. I want this year is a krosbou. New 4 wheeler, a ps5 game lastly and socks. I hope you have fun
Your friend,
Bryce
****
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa what is it like in the north poal? Thank you for the robut last year. Some thing I want is a dog man and wigs. Some thing I need is vans,croptops, ripped jens. Marry Christmas Santa.
Your favorite kid,
Anna
****
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa what is your favorite elf? Thank you for my new blankit last year. Somethings I want this year are books, stuff animals, and roblox. Something I need is a new tooth bruch I hope the cookies are good.
Your favorite kid,
Chloe
****
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa how cold is it. Thank you for the Roblocks this year I want a PS5, ps5 games, and a bike. hope you don’t get sick.
Love,
Maxwell
****
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa! Am I good or bad? Thank you for my bracelets last year! Somethings I need this year is a new warm scarf, a toothbrush, shampoo and conditioner. Have a save trip.
Love,
Mikaila
****
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa what is your favorite elf? Thank you Santa for the Barbie house last year. Some things I want this year is figets. Slime, and stuffed animals. Two things I need is a blanket, and new beding. Make sure you don’t eat the cookies to fast!
Love your favorite kid,
Vivienne
****
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa! Were do you live. Santa thank you for the gumballs last years. Some things I want this year are RC dune buggy, tablet, and a dirt bike. One thing I need is a new snowdots.
Sincerely,
Logan
****
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa! Is my elf good? Thank you Santa for my squishmello last year. Some things I need are a brush, coats. Some things I want are some bath bombs, Legos. I hope you are safe your favorite kid.
Love,
Willow
****
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa! What is your favorite things? THank you for my new game last Christmas! Something I want this year are some games for my ps4, dogman book and I want a ps5.
Your favorite kid,
Celton
****
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa are you crysied for Christmas. Thank you for my new nerf gun. Somethings I want this year is a football. Something I need is clothes. Don’t forget the kids.
Your favorite,
Braedyn
****
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa! Do you have a favorite elf? Thank you for the unicorn blankits last year! Some things I want this year are some Rodux, makeup cit, news crafts things I need are a new harbrase, cote, socks. Don’t eat to much cookies this year.
Your favorite kid,
Kaylee
****
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa! How cold is the snow there? Thank you for making other kids happy this year! Some things I want are an Anya plush, an a boba plush. One thing I need is a pencil sharpener.
Your friend,
Zelda
****
Dear Santa,
Do you like snow I do? How are you doing? How is Mrs. Clos? I want to snow for Christmas I just want snow! How are you doing? And a good day and Christmas. I just want snoe a good day and Christmas and a squishmellow! Can we pleas have a elf on the shelf pleaaaass! I just want snow and a good day and Christm!
Love your friend,
Kinley
****
Dear Santa,
I love you. Am I on the nice list? Buddy has been keeping wach. I want squishmellows and pasca pens, art suply. How old are you? I am 8 years old. How is Rudolph? And I want LOLs. Have a good Christmas!
Love,
Ava
****
Dear Santa,
Can you please give me a real elf at my house please? What I want for Christmas gum pack. and chocklet. and toxit waste sour patch kids. White board. play doh an LOL Blacket. an new LOL bed shet. Jack.
Sincerely,
Emryn
****
Dear Santa,
What I want for Christmas is splatoon 3 more video game for the switch that I don’t already have. animal crossing and they have to be kid approved. and animol crossing for the wii and they have to be kid approved. I can be any video game you want. Then you can get me whatever you want.
Love,
Rylee
****
Dear Santa,
I am sorry if I was mean. I would tell you something I have not been the best this yere but I will try to be. how old are you? and I think that you are very nise when you give peopl presints do you like ohio state? I like your elf frid I think he is very silly and funny. I do think that it is a little fun wen he paints my toes.
Love,
Lawrah
****
Dear Santa,
You make a good Santa. How meny kids send you letters. I want you to come to my house so I can hug you. And I want to bond with your girl raindeer and keep her!!! Can i go to the north pole with you?! How many reindeer do you have!
Love,
Emersym
****
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a fidget pan. A kittn. A lot of lego animals. Amaircin girl doll school. a dog. a desk. a couch. a tablit and pen. Amarican girl doll toys a lot. A phone, toxic taste sour patch kids. white board rainbow goldfish LOL house and OMG dolls. 1 bump bed matris.
Sincerely,
Alexis
****
Dear Santa,
This is what I want for Christmas. I want a pupy I love the red on your shirt. Do you have a pets? I do. Do you like ice cream. This is want for Christmas. I want lots of LOL dolla I want a store for Christmas. You are my favorite.
From your friend,
Penelope
****
Dear Santa,
My elf has been good and silly! I am happy it is Christmas. What is your favorite color? Merry Christmas to you.How do you get to every house on Christmas Eve? What is your favorite food? I am your bigest fan ever. I like Ohio State do you? I love the elf coutdown calinder you and my elf got me!
Your friend,
Adelynn
****
Dear Santa,
I wunt mii craft, train tracs wuden ral and track master, little legos, nontendo switch, pokemon cart. The top sentence is what I want for Christmis. And can you send a pitcher of what are on christmis?
Love,
Mason
****
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.