At Wauseon

Archbold d. Wauseon 21-25, 25-12, 25-16, 27-25

Archbold (4-1, 2-0 NWOAL) - Ella Bowman 6 kills, 5 blocks; Carsyn Hagans 13 kills, 2 blocks, Hadley Galvan 6 kills, 3 blocks, 5 aces; Chaney Brodbeck 18 kills; Olivia Liechty 3 kills, 4 blocks; Addi Ziegler 4 kills, 2 blocks, 4 aces, 46 assists.

Wauseon (3-4, 1-1 NWOAL) - no stats.

At Pettisville

Pettisville d. Edon 26-24, 12-25, 25-16, 25-23

Pettisville (1-3, 1-2 BBC) - Leah Beck 17 assists; Karsen Pursel 12 kills; Paris Coopshaw 24 digs; Xavia Borden 3 aces, 5 kills, 15 digs; Liz Rochefort 5 kills, 4 blocks.

Edon (0-8, 0-4 BBC) - no stats. 

Load comments