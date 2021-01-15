Boston Briseno had a stellar showing for the Defiance boys in non-league bowling action Thursday at C&H Lanes, tallying a 501 series in two games as the Bulldogs downed visiting Rossford, 2,747-2,484.
Briseno nearly rolled a 300 in his second game, finishing with a 290 for Defiance. Xander Valle added games of 191 and 203 on the day for DHS.
In the girls match, Savannah Roth had games of 179 and 148 for victorious Defiance, which earned a 1,712-1,561 triumph.
At C&H Lanes
Boys
Defiance (2,747) - Boston Briseno 211-290; Dylan Smith 144-180; Rhees Andrew 140; Jayden Hernandez 168-151; Xander Valle 191-203; Trey Siler 180; Defiance Baker 889.
Rossford (2,484) - Cody Church 149-198; Logan Cramer 179-144; Austin Cramer 132; Owen Hill 183-214; Branden Miller 181-168; Ethan Jones 157; Rossford Baker 779.
Girls
Defiance (1,712) - Malea Carolus 107-127; McKailyn Shock 97; Allayna Lavigne 124; Kaylee Shank 121-111; Taylor Crigger 123-150; Defiance Baker 425.
Rossford (1,561) - Annie Klocko 98-125; Paige Denfurd 101; Makaya Edmond 123-104; Bella Hernandez 130-124; Cydnee Baney 140-127; Brooke Nusbaum 87; Rossford Baker 402.
