The field of nursing is vast. While providing medical assistance and support to patients is at the heart of any nursing career, the road to becoming a nurse varies.
There are many pathways to becoming a nurse, and each requires a specific amount of education, training and testing. Here is a deep dive into the various professional degrees associated with nursing, courtesy of NurseJournal.org and Nurse.org.
Certified Nursing Assistant
A certified nursing assistant is how many people first enter the field of nursing. CNAs are not nurses, but they help nurses provide medical care. Becoming a CNA requires completion of a program that can last 12 weeks, a CNA certification exam and state (provincial) licensing.
Licensed Vocational or Practical Nurse
To become an LVN or LPN, individuals must finish a one-year program to receive a diploma, and pass the NCLEX-PN licensing exam. State or provincial licensing also is required.
Registered Nurse
Prospective registered nurses can take two different paths. They can opt to get an associate’s degree in nursing (ADN), which involves a two- to three-year program. After completion of that program, candidates must pass the NCLEX-RN exam. Aspiring RNs also can pursue four-year degrees and earn a bachelors of science in nursing (BSN). They must then pass the NCLEX-RN exam. Those enrolled in associates or bachelors programs can expect to take an array of classes, some of which may include Nursing Care for Elder Adults and Mental and Behavioral Health Nursing.
There is evidence that patient outcomes may be improved under the care of BSN-prepared nurses, according to the American Association of Colleges and Nurses. As a result, many hospitals prefer BSN-prepared applicants. Those with a BSN also may be able to advance to leadership and administrative roles more easily.
Advanced Practice Registered Nurse
Prospective APRNs will need a masters of science in nursing to pursue this career path. This involves a post-graduate program that will require in-person clinical hours and a passing grade in a certification exam in the area of specialization. Others go further to obtain a doctorate of nursing practice degree, which is a bit more involved. APRNs can enjoy careers as Nurse Practitioners, Clinical Nurse Leaders, Clinical Nurse Specialists, Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists, or Certified Nurse Midwives, with salaries averaging around $115,000. Those with MSN or DNP degrees also may take non-clinical routes, becoming administrators, informaticists, educators, or researchers.
Individuals thinking about nursing careers can do their research to learn which level of schooling best aligns with their interests. More information is available at Nurse.org.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.