HICKSVILLE — Hicksville notched its second win of the season with a three-set home victory over Continental during area volleyball action on Thursday.

Molly Crall led the Aces (2-2) with six kills and five digs, while Aubrey Baird finished with 13 assists.

Continental falls to 1-5 on the season.

The Aces will be back in action at home on Tuesday in their Green Meadows Conference opener against Wayne Trace.

At Hicksville

Hicksville def. Continental, 25-17, 26-24, 25-16

Hicksville (2-2) - Molly Crall 6 kills, 5 digs; Avery Slattery 6 kills, 5 aces; Lindsay Bergman 6 kills; Aubrie Baird 13 assists; Ronnie Vasquez 4 digs.

Continental (1-5) - Rhaegan Marshall 4 kills; Annika Bowers 12 digs, Delaney Bowers 9 digs; Macie Cordes 7 digs; Olivia Logan 5 assists.

Reserves: Hicksville, 25-16, 25-11.

At Tinora

Leipsic def. Tinora 15-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-20

Leipsic (6-0) — Peyton Heitmeyer 6 kills 13 digs; Marisa Hermiller 14 kills, 7 digs; Serenity Siefer 42 assists, 6 digs; Jocie Hermiller 17 digs; Alaina Brown 6 digs; Kasey Brough 4 digs.

Tinora (3-2) — No statistics.

At Ayersville

Bluffton def. Ayersville 25-15, 25-19, 22-25, 19-25, 15-6

Bluffton (3-2) - Haelyn Bischoff 8 kills, 10 digs; Kyle Stackhouse 24 kills, 6 digs; Skyler Scoles 42 assists, 8 kills, 8 digs; Kylie Monday 5 kills, 21 digs; Ayla Grandey 10 kills; Avery Talavinia 7 digs; Dyllan Worcester 15 digs; Sophie Bricker 7 digs.

Ayersville (2-3) - No statistics.

At Delphos

Paulding def. Delphos Jefferson, 25-13, 25-15, 25-21

Paulding - Joce Parrett 9 kills, 9-9 serve receive, 5-6 serving; Carlea Kuckuck 8 kills; Katie Beckman 7 kills, 15 assists, 11-11 serving; Claire Schweller 5 kills, 22 assists, 19-19 serving; Janae Pease 5 kills, 8-8 serving, 13 digs, 13-13 serve receive; Maci Kauser 12 disgs, 17-17 serve receive, 6-7 serving.

Miller City - No statistics.

Reserves: Paulding, 25-11, 25-12.

At North Baltimore

North Baltimore def. Holgate, 25-19 26-24, 25-12

Holgate - Aniles Schuller 6-6 serve receive, 3 kills; Carissa Meyer 3 kills, 7 digs, 4 blocks; Miriam Bower 8-9 serve recieve, 4 digs; Jordyn Altman 9-10 serving, 4 digs; Lexa Schuller 3 aces, 11-11 serving, 9 assists; Abby Brown 7 aces, 12-13 serving, 12-14 serve receive, 6 digs; Eva Belmares 6-6 serving.

North Baltimore - No statistics.

At Edgerton

North Central def. Edgerton, 25-13, 26-24, 25-15

North Central - kendal Bonney 16 kills, 7 blocks, 15 assists; Madison Brown 8 kills, 17 assists, 7 digs; Lauren Balser 6 kills, 8 aces, 6 kdigs; Alexia Miller 12 digs.

Edgerton - No statistics.

Reserves: Edgerton, 25-22, 25-19.

At Miller City

Miller City def. Patrick Henry, 25-22, 25-17, 25-15

Patrick Henry - Kelsey Smith 7 kills, 3 aces; Karsyn Weber 5 kills; Baylor McGraw 9 assists; Whitney Johnson 13 digs.

Miller City - No statistics.

At West Unity

Hilltop def. Edon, 25-10, 25-17, 25-21

Edon - No statistics.

Hilltop - Jayma Bailey 10-11 serving, 14-14 serve receive, 18-18 passing, 9 digs, 10-14 hitting; Alex Horton, 8-8 passing, 7-7 setting, 14-15 hitting, 4 kills; Ray Saunders 9-10 serving, 12-12 serve receive, 11-11 passing, 6 digs; Joscelyn Layman 11-12 serving, 9-9 passing, 28-31 setting, 10 assists; Gabby Rodriguez, 11-12 serve receive, 18-18 passing, 35-39 hitting, 17 kills, 4 blocks; Mia Hancock 22-22 serving, 7-7 serve receive, 16-16 hitting, 4 kills; Kacy Connolly 6-6 serving, 12-13 passing, 47-48 setting, 21 assists, 4-4 hitting; Libbie Baker 15-16 hitting, 6 kills.

Reserves: Hilltop, 27-25, 29-27.

At Stryker

Stryker def. Montpelier, 25-11, 23-25, 26-24, 25-16

Montpelier - Chelsea McCord 15 kills, 32 digs, 3 blocks; Cadey Hillard 27 digs, 4 aces; Kelsie Bumb 33 assists.

Stryker - No statistics.

At Spencerville

Wayne Trace def. Spencerville, 25-11, 25-21, 25-13

Wayne Trace - No statistics.

Spencerville - No statistics.

Reserves: Wayne Trace, 29-27, 25-17.

