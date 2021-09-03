HICKSVILLE — Hicksville notched its second win of the season with a three-set home victory over Continental during area volleyball action on Thursday.
Molly Crall led the Aces (2-2) with six kills and five digs, while Aubrey Baird finished with 13 assists.
Continental falls to 1-5 on the season.
The Aces will be back in action at home on Tuesday in their Green Meadows Conference opener against Wayne Trace.
At Hicksville
Hicksville def. Continental, 25-17, 26-24, 25-16
Hicksville (2-2) - Molly Crall 6 kills, 5 digs; Avery Slattery 6 kills, 5 aces; Lindsay Bergman 6 kills; Aubrie Baird 13 assists; Ronnie Vasquez 4 digs.
Continental (1-5) - Rhaegan Marshall 4 kills; Annika Bowers 12 digs, Delaney Bowers 9 digs; Macie Cordes 7 digs; Olivia Logan 5 assists.
Reserves: Hicksville, 25-16, 25-11.
At Tinora
Leipsic def. Tinora 15-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-20
Leipsic (6-0) — Peyton Heitmeyer 6 kills 13 digs; Marisa Hermiller 14 kills, 7 digs; Serenity Siefer 42 assists, 6 digs; Jocie Hermiller 17 digs; Alaina Brown 6 digs; Kasey Brough 4 digs.
Tinora (3-2) — No statistics.
At Ayersville
Bluffton def. Ayersville 25-15, 25-19, 22-25, 19-25, 15-6
Bluffton (3-2) - Haelyn Bischoff 8 kills, 10 digs; Kyle Stackhouse 24 kills, 6 digs; Skyler Scoles 42 assists, 8 kills, 8 digs; Kylie Monday 5 kills, 21 digs; Ayla Grandey 10 kills; Avery Talavinia 7 digs; Dyllan Worcester 15 digs; Sophie Bricker 7 digs.
Ayersville (2-3) - No statistics.
At Delphos
Paulding def. Delphos Jefferson, 25-13, 25-15, 25-21
Paulding - Joce Parrett 9 kills, 9-9 serve receive, 5-6 serving; Carlea Kuckuck 8 kills; Katie Beckman 7 kills, 15 assists, 11-11 serving; Claire Schweller 5 kills, 22 assists, 19-19 serving; Janae Pease 5 kills, 8-8 serving, 13 digs, 13-13 serve receive; Maci Kauser 12 disgs, 17-17 serve receive, 6-7 serving.
Miller City - No statistics.
Reserves: Paulding, 25-11, 25-12.
At North Baltimore
North Baltimore def. Holgate, 25-19 26-24, 25-12
Holgate - Aniles Schuller 6-6 serve receive, 3 kills; Carissa Meyer 3 kills, 7 digs, 4 blocks; Miriam Bower 8-9 serve recieve, 4 digs; Jordyn Altman 9-10 serving, 4 digs; Lexa Schuller 3 aces, 11-11 serving, 9 assists; Abby Brown 7 aces, 12-13 serving, 12-14 serve receive, 6 digs; Eva Belmares 6-6 serving.
North Baltimore - No statistics.
At Edgerton
North Central def. Edgerton, 25-13, 26-24, 25-15
North Central - kendal Bonney 16 kills, 7 blocks, 15 assists; Madison Brown 8 kills, 17 assists, 7 digs; Lauren Balser 6 kills, 8 aces, 6 kdigs; Alexia Miller 12 digs.
Edgerton - No statistics.
Reserves: Edgerton, 25-22, 25-19.
At Miller City
Miller City def. Patrick Henry, 25-22, 25-17, 25-15
Patrick Henry - Kelsey Smith 7 kills, 3 aces; Karsyn Weber 5 kills; Baylor McGraw 9 assists; Whitney Johnson 13 digs.
Miller City - No statistics.
At West Unity
Hilltop def. Edon, 25-10, 25-17, 25-21
Edon - No statistics.
Hilltop - Jayma Bailey 10-11 serving, 14-14 serve receive, 18-18 passing, 9 digs, 10-14 hitting; Alex Horton, 8-8 passing, 7-7 setting, 14-15 hitting, 4 kills; Ray Saunders 9-10 serving, 12-12 serve receive, 11-11 passing, 6 digs; Joscelyn Layman 11-12 serving, 9-9 passing, 28-31 setting, 10 assists; Gabby Rodriguez, 11-12 serve receive, 18-18 passing, 35-39 hitting, 17 kills, 4 blocks; Mia Hancock 22-22 serving, 7-7 serve receive, 16-16 hitting, 4 kills; Kacy Connolly 6-6 serving, 12-13 passing, 47-48 setting, 21 assists, 4-4 hitting; Libbie Baker 15-16 hitting, 6 kills.
Reserves: Hilltop, 27-25, 29-27.
At Stryker
Stryker def. Montpelier, 25-11, 23-25, 26-24, 25-16
Montpelier - Chelsea McCord 15 kills, 32 digs, 3 blocks; Cadey Hillard 27 digs, 4 aces; Kelsie Bumb 33 assists.
Stryker - No statistics.
At Spencerville
Wayne Trace def. Spencerville, 25-11, 25-21, 25-13
Wayne Trace - No statistics.
Spencerville - No statistics.
Reserves: Wayne Trace, 29-27, 25-17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.