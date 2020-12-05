HICKSVILLE — The thrill of taking down a deer is the kind of thing that never disappoints, a joy that is even made even more special when it can be shared.
In the matter of a few hours in rural Hicksville on Monday, that joy was doubled for an area pair.
Charlie Karacson and his grandson Remington Zeedyk both successfully took down double-digit-point bucks on the first day of deer gun season on Monday in an area of woods outside Hicksville owned by Karacson.
For the nine-year-old Zeedyk, it was the first full season he’d hunted with his grandfather and in the afternoon, he was the first to bring in a kill with an 11-point buck.
Then, about two hours later, Karacson was able to double the joy in the family with a kill of his own. Though pleased on his own hunt, seeing his grandson make a lifelong memory was tops on his list.
“I’m 67 and I’ve hunted for a long time,” explained Karacson. “I’ve shot a lot of deer in my life so I don’t get quite as excited as I used to about each one but when he did it, your heart starts pumping like it’s the first one. It’s an amazing feeling.
“My first deer was a buck, an eight-pointer back in the 70’s and I got it mounted. This was his first buck and it was a 10, 11-pointer. He was just grinning from ear to ear. It’s the best feeling you can have.”
Zeedyk, the son of Angela and Clint Zeedyk of Hicksville, has grown up with hunting since birth as both his parents and older brother Cross, 13, have taken to nature each season.
“Hunters go for years without getting a trophy and here, (he gets one) his first time out,” said Angela with a laugh. “It’s funny, our other son had a really nice one his first year and we had it mounted and hung in the living room. Then, a couple years later he got a bigger one and my husband said, oh we can get a European mount and I said no, we’re doing a full one.”
As for the moment, the younger Zeedyk was just plain happy, in his words.
“I was excited,” said Remington, a third-grader at Hicksville Elementary. “I didn’t rush it, I took my time. It felt really good.”
“It was an unbelievable experience,” said Karacson. “Angie’s hunted with me and two of Remy’s aunts. Angie shot an 11-pointer when she was young and Clint’s shot a lot of nice deer too. It’s one of those deals where you better enjoy it because it may be a long time before you get another chance.”
“I’ve been blessed. Remy’s older brother just turned 13 and he went turkey hunting his first time with me two years ago and we doubled up turkeys too. It’s a wonderful experience to see that smile on their faces, it makes your month or even your year.”
Zeedyk noted that during youth season (Nov. 21-22), Cross had gotten a pair of button bucks while Remington had four different shots but didn’t get anything during the weekend.
Added Karacson: “I just can’t believe it. He got his with a .410, that deer’s head is bigger than he is but his smile was about bigger than that ... I hope the grandkids have plenty (of luck) but I might have used my luck up. He’ll have that memory his whole life.”
