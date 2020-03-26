Their “conk-a-ree” call is a familiar sound in area wet spots and marshes, especially where there are cattails. It’s also a welcome sound in early March, signaling a sign of spring. This bird, of course, is the Red-Winged Blackbird.
The male red-winged blackbird, 7-9 inches long, is mainly black, with a red and yellow shoulder patch. The female, according to allaboutbirds.com, is “brown and heavily streaked overall, with a yellowish wash around the bill and has a whitish eyebrow.”
The red-winged blackbird usually arrives in early March and in mild winter years, could be back in northwest Ohio in late February. The first red wing seen is probably a male. The male first arrives to scout the area and to establish a territory. The female usually arrives a couple of weeks after the males, timing it to the same time that food, or insects, begin to come out.
In looking for a mate, the male fluffs up his red and yellow shoulder patch and body and calls. Meanwhile, the female stays near the ground, looking for food and working on nests. The red-wings are polygamous and males mate with several females. Studies have shown that the showy male who is seen the most, doesn’t always get all the females. Other males, in various ways, hone in on the dominant males’ women.
Red wings will come to feeders, especially in early March, when there is not a lot of food out there. Red wings will come to feeders even through the summer and fall, where suet can be found. The primary food for red wings is insects, but they will also eat some seeds and plant matter, as well as suet.
Very few red wings remain throughout the winter months in Ohio. They migrate to the southern U.S., usually leaving in October and early November. When migrating, they travel in large flocks, with other kinds of blackbirds and starlings. During the fall and winter, red wings eat mainly grains and seeds.
When the birds return to their breeding grounds, in Ohio, the females nest from late March to June. One of the most abundant birds in North America, the prolific red wings number 130 million in the U.S. and 2.5 million in Ohio alone. The females can produce two and as many as three broods per spring season.
The nests are intricately constructed by the female. According to Allaboutbirds.com, they consist of winding, stringy plant material around several close, upright stems and weaving in a platform of coarse vegetation. The nests are often attached to a marsh plant.”
The female lays 2-4 eggs and incubates for 11-13 days. After hatching, the youngsters stay in the nest for another 11-14 days and then are ready to fly and leave the nest. According to biokids.umich.edu, in another two weeks after leaving the nest, the young are on their own.
Red wings are often involved in group nesting, with several parents involved in taking care of the young.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.