SWANTON — Like a previously-featured bird, the summer tanager, the blue grosbeak is another southern bird that has found its way to Oak Openings Metropark.
Wikipedia.org puts the blue grosbeak between 5.5 to 7.5 inches long, with a wingspan of 10 to 11 inches. The male is mainly dark blue, with a large, heavy beak and possesses cinnamon or rusty colored wing bars. The female is primarily cinnamon colored. The blue grosbeak in usually found in overgrown fields with hedgerows and bushes. The bird mainly eats insects and occasionally snails, spiders, grains, seeds and wild fruit.
According to the allaboutbirds.com range map, the blue grosbeak is primarily found in the summer in the southern and southwestern states and in the interior of the U.S, extending as far north as the southern tip of North Dakota. It is known to migrate during the winter to central America, where it is frequently seen.
In addition, according to allaboutbirds.com, the blue grosbeak breeds in extreme southern Ohio, the extreme northwest corner of Indiana and southern Illinois. But according to many sources, the bird has been expanding its range.
And according to Matt Anderson, one of the authors of “Birds of the Toledo Area,” the blue grosbeak was first spotted in Oak Openings in the 1980s.
“I believe blue grosbeaks first started showing up in the Oak Openings Region in the late 1980s,” Anderson said. “Tom Kemp (another “Birds of the Toledo Area” author) found the first nest (unsuccessful) in 1988. One or more pairs have been showing up ever since. A couple of years ago I located six singing males.”
While it is not guaranteed that you will see one each time out, the blue grosbeak is most often spotted in the early morning or evening in a field directly across from the Horse Riding Center on Jeffers Road.
Two other spots the bird has been seen is in a field on the western side of Girdham Road, just north of Reed Road. The other is behind Oak Openings Lodge, in a field on the east side of the road of a paved walkway. The walkway was once a part of Wilkins Road.
Anderson said that if you want to brave the summer heat, your chances are fairly good at getting a glimpse of the blue grosbeak.
“I have no doubt that blue grosbeaks nest annually (in Oak Openings Metropark),” Anderson said. “Females are seen regularly and young, occasionally. The birds are there, but in the heat of the summer, not many birders are.”
