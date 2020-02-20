The Best of the Best basketball will host two youth basketball tournaments to benefit local athletes.
The Beast from the East will be held on March 7-8 at Seneca East and The Spring Shootout will be on March 21-22 at Tiffin University.
There will be a three game guarantee at each tournament with a $250 entry fee. To register a team, visit www.bestbasketball.net or text (419) 443-5440 for information.
