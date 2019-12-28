Feb. 3
The Chicago Cubs signed 37-year-old Defiance High School graduate Luke Hagerty to a non-guaranteed minor-league contract.
Hagerty, who turns 38 on April 1, last pitched professionally in 2008 for Schaumburg of the Independent League.
Hagerty was recently clocked throwing in the upper 90s, which drew the interest of the Cubs and other big league clubs.
The Cubs originally drafted Hagerty in the supplemental first round of the 2002 draft with the 32nd-overall pick. In the spring of 2003, Hagerty underwent Tommy John surgery. The Orioles then selected him in the Rule 5 draft in December, 2004. The Orioles sold him to the Marlins before he returned to the Cubs organization in March, 2005. The Cubs released him in 2007 before the White Sox signed him the following year.
Hagerty created a fitness center in Scottsdale, Ariz. known as X2 Athletics, where has regained his pitching velocity.
Feb. 22
ARCHBOLD — Archbold finished the regular season undefeated at 22-0 (7-0 NWOAL) and with an outright NWOAL title after defeating Swanton 66-46, marking the first unbeaten regular season for the storied Bluestreak program since 1995-96.
Though the Streaks fell in the district semifinals to Coldwater on a last-second bucket, the squad finished with a sparkling 23-1 record in Joe Frank’s first year as head coach following Doug Krauss’ retirement.
March 8
Party like it’s 1941?
Exactly, for the Hicksville Aces and their throng of fans. The Black-and-Red ended a 78-year district championship hiatus by outscoring Pettisville 34-17 in the second half of a 68-51 triumph.
When Hicksville last won a district championship in 1941, there was no regional tournament. The Buckeye State’s 32 district victors converged on Columbus — 16 teams from Class A and 16 from Class B — for an enlarged state tournament, which took four games to win.
March 26
An era of greatness starting in 1992 has ended in Ottoville as longtime head coach Dave Kleman announced his retirement as girls basketball head coach, stepping away with 532 career victories.
Kleman took over the program in 1992 and guided the Lady Green to their first-ever state tournament trip in 1993, a loss in the state semifinals to Upper Scioto Valley. Kleman went on to lead Ottoville to 12 Putnam County League titles, 14 district championship and eight state tournament appearances in total.
In those eight state trips, Ottoville took home the penultimate prize as state runner-up three times. The first came in a 55-47 overtime loss in the D-IV title game to Berlin Hiland in 2005 while Minster got the best of the Lady Green in each of the last two state championship games.
March 26
Antwerp pitcher Carlie Hanes became the fifth player in OHSAA history to strike out 21 batters in a single game in an 8-0 non-league blanking of Hicksville.
Hanes was one walk shy of a perfect game, settling for her second no-hitter in three starts this season for the 3-0 Archers. The state record is 22 strikeouts, set by Bainbridge Paint Valley pitcher Mikayla Newland in 2016. In fact, Newland has three of the eight recorded 21-strikeout games in Ohio history, all coming in 2015.
April 24
Former Defiance High School star and MLB pitcher Jon Niese was signed by the Seattle Mariners and assigned to their Triple-A affiliate in Tacoma, jump-starting the former Bulldog’s professional career.
Niese, who had been signed on April 1 by the independent Long Island Ducks at the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball Player Showcase, had not pitched in a major or minor league game since appearances with the New York Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates in 2016.
Niese, 32, made 14 appearances and 13 starts, tallying a 4-2 record, 38 strikeouts, and a 5.12 ERA.
May 16-18
Napoleon, Fairview and Antwerp all made a splash in the softball postseason, rushing all the way to the regional level. Napoleon’s regional trip marked the first for the program since 2011 and the Wildcats reached the D-II regional final before falling to state powerhouse LaGrange Keystone.
In Division III, a walk-off home run from Olivia Ricica gave Fairview a 5-4 win over Patrick Henry and earned the Apaches a second straight trip to regionals.
Finally, Carlie Hanes and a young but talented Antwerp squad ran roughshod through Division IV but outlasted Ayersville 1-0 for a spot in the program’s first-ever regional tourney and set the table for even more.
June 1
Antwerp’s baseball team followed suit with a captivating postseason run, capped off by a rally from a 3-0 first-inning hole to knock off Kalida 4-3 and win the school’s first-ever regional championship in baseball. The win over Kalida followed a 1-0 regional semifinal win against Colonel Crawford and a perfect game from sophomore Austin Lichty in the sectional championship.
June 3
AKRON — STATE CHAMPIONS
It is a phrase that all high school athletes hope to say at the end of a long season and the Antwerp Lady Archer softball team can say just that with pride after a 5-0 win over Mechanicsburg at Firestone Stadium Sunday morning in Akron.
A day after waiting to see if they would play Saturday night — due to storms that rolled through the Akron area — the youthful Archers left no doubt Sunday morning once on the diamond against a young Indians’ squad that features no seniors. The Blue-and-White did so behind another stellar performance in the circle from junior pitcher Carlie Hanes, who tied a state record with 15 strikeouts in the Division IV state championship contest, which finished off a stellar postseason for the Antwerp fireballer.
Hanes ended the 7-game tournament run for the Archers with 87 strikeouts while allowing only four runs on 28 hits. Edgerton (district semifinal) and New Riegel (regional semifinal) were the only teams to plate runs off Hanes, with both tallying two runs each.
June 12
The first two times Olivia Jordan-Higgins competed in the Ohio Women’s Open, she placed second in 2016 and, after a one-year hiatus, third in 2018. In 2016, Jordan-Higgins lost to Allie White in a playoff. After two close finishes near the top, Jordan-Higgins wondered if she would ever win at Eagle Rock.
But this year, in her third try, Jordan-Higgins came through with a championship.
July 24
With dwindling numbers heading into the 2019 season, Holgate has elected to play eight-man football for the upcoming gridiron campaign and eschew their scheduled 10-game slate for 2019.
Though low numbers have become somewhat of the norm in the program over the last couple decades, a likely roster of 13 players entering the first official fall practice was too much to ignore and enter the varsity slate with, according to Holgate athletic director Rich Finley.
“With how small our school is, this is not uncommon for us to be watching our numbers heading into football season or any other season for that matter,” admitted Finley. “Early on, we looked at our numbers and they looked pretty good in the 20s. It’s not a great number to be super competitive but for our school, that’s usually pretty good.”
Aug. 3
Alan Francis, who has called Defiance his home since 1995, collected his 24th world championship in horseshoes.
First, Francis had 15 matches in the first three days of the tournament. In those rounds, each competitor throws 40 shoes. In the finals, the first competitor to 40 wins. That put him in a pool of 16 people, where he pitched 15 matches again, in the finals.
In the championships, the first competitor to 40 points in each match wins. Francis went 15-0 in this year’s finals, with his closest match a 42-16 win over Don Davis of Washington.
This year’s title was his eighth straight. He has now won titles from 2012-19. With this year’s title, Francis tied his previous record of eight consecutive titles, which he won from 2003-10.
Aug. 29
The 97th installation of the River Rock Rivalry didn’t disappoint a crowd of around 5,200 Friday night at Fred J. Brown Stadium, except perhaps for those on the home sidelines.
Despite committing a pair of turnovers, only recording six first downs and tallying less than 200 yards of total offense, Napoleon had what they needed to claim a win in the century-old series, bashing their way to a 21-13 victory over Defiance to reclaim the River Rock for the eighth time in head coach Tory Strock’s tenure.
The game, which never featured more than a seven-point lead for either side, was broken open by the gritty running of junior fullback Jarrett Gerdeman, who bruised his way for 156 yards on 19 carries and scored all three Napoleon touchdowns. A 69-yard touchdown by the 5-9 speedster gave Napoleon a 14-7 lead midway through the second period after a trick-play pass on fourth down for Defiance came up short despite Romero Pearson breaking wide open for a would-be touchdown.
Sept. 9
Earning the call to the major leagues is the ultimate goal for any baseball player from the first time they swung at a tee. For Napoleon graduate Art Warren, that goal has been realized.
The former Wildcat standout and current minor league prospect was called up to the Seattle Mariners’ roster as part of the team’s September 40-man roster expansion.
Warren was 2-1 in 29 relief appearances for Arkansas this season, tallying a 2-1 record and 15 saves in 17 chances. Warren struck out 15.
Oct. 21
Two major pieces of athletic news came out of Holgate’s Board of Education meeting, as the school’s administrators approved a move to the newly-formed Northern 8 Football Conference while also discussing an invitation from the Buckeye Border Conference to join in all other sports.
On the football side of things, the Tigers will join Toledo Christian, Stryker and Lakeside Danbury as members of the league. Toledo Christian and Stryker have committed to four years at the eight-man level and Holgate elected to do likewise, approving a recommendation for 2020-23 for eight-man football at both the junior high and high school levels.
The second piece of athletic discussion, however, was less concrete. The school was extended an invitation from Michael Lane, Pettisville’s high school principal and a member of the Buckeye Border Conference Executive Committee. No decision has been made.
Nov. 8
The six-county area acquitted itself quite well in the football postseason as Fairview knocked off No. 1 seed Lima Central Catholic 29-27 in the first round of the rugged Division VI Region 23 playoffs while Archbold up-ended state power Coldwater 27-21 on a game-winning 28-yard touchdown pass from DJ Newman to Elijah Zimmerman with no time remaining.
Archbold downed Liberty Center in the second round before falling to eventual D-VI state champion Anna, who defeated Fairview in the second round of the postseason.
Nov. 16
The Hammer has come back to Defiance.
Needing a stop with a defense that has made plays all day, Defiance got what it needed and more, getting a blocked field goal with 1:31 left to key a 10-7 victory over rival Bluffton.
Nov. 23
After Leipsic took the smallest of leads at 13-12 on the initial drive of the second half, Patrick Henry had two choices. The Patriots could have folded, or do what they’ve done so well under coach Bill Inselmann and battle back.
The Patriots (10-3) choice the latter, controlling the rest of the half, which resulted in a 27-13 decision over the Vikings (11-2) in a Division VII football regional final at a lightly-snow-covered Fred J. Brown Stadium in Defiance.
The Patriots fell to Marion Local in the state semifinals but earned the program’s sixth state semifinal trip in school history.
Dec. 20
Former Ayersville head wrestling coach Bill Ondrus received an honor in retirement, being named to the 2020 Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Bill served 35 years as the head coach at Ayersville High School where he compiled an impressive career record of 330 wins, 115 losses and 2 ties. That record lead to 18 Green Meadows Conference championships. Ondrus had 50 state qualifiers and 21 state placers during his career. Along with his coaching, Bill spent 25 years as a member of the 5th District Officials Association.
