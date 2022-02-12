Wayne Trace senior lineman Landyn Whitman (seated, center) has signed a letter-of-intent to further his academic and football careers at Division II Ohio Dominican University in Columbus. Watching Whitman sign his letter are his parents Jeremy (seated, left) and Mandy Whitman (seated, right). Also pictured, back row, from left: Wayne Trace assistant coaches Tyler Iwinski and Austin Spiece and Wayne Trace head football coach Matt Holden.
