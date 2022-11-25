HAVILAND — For some high school athletes, the path to continuing their career is a cut-and-dry one.
Start out training early on, build fundamentals, compete through the interscholastic path in the regular seasons and compete with club and travel teams in the offseason to hone skills and get exposure to coaches and scouts.
Wayne Trace senior Gracie Shepherd started that route as a standout three-sport athlete for the Raiders but her path to competing athletically at the college level took a different turn — or rather, a different stroke.
On Thursday, Shepherd signed her letter-of-intent to compete collegiately at the Division I level for the University of Kansas — in rowing.
Shepherd, who has earned all-Green Meadows Conference honors in girls basketball, volleyball and track in her three-plus-year high school career, had her achievement come through a little bit of luck and a leap of faith.
“Rowing wasn’t necessarily the thing that drew me to Kansas,” explained Shepherd. “The coaches were the ones that reached out and I was a little suspicious because I didn’t know much about rowing, but I fell in love with the campus on my official visit and I loved the coaches and really liked all the team members I got to meet. Kansas really has a family-like community, they were so excited to show how great the campus is.”
Shepherd’s introduction to opportunities in rowing collegiately came out of happenstance.
“It’s a super crazy story,” said Shepherd with a laugh. “A couple years ago, I decided I wanted to pursue my volleyball career in college because it’s been my favorite sport in high school, so I played club volleyball. I was at one of my club tournaments and Louisville rowing, they saw me playing and they talked to my parents and wanted more information about me. That didn’t really go anywhere from there since I was only a sophomore and they could only do so much in terms of recruiting.
“Fast forward to this past summer, my dad was on a work trip and he happened to meet one of the rowing coaches at Kansas just by chance. The coach introduced himself and naturally my dad said I got noticed for rowing a couple years ago and he talked to the coach about my athletic accomplishments. The Kansas coaches got interested and one thing led to another and here we are.”
Shepherd is a three-time all-GMC honoree in volleyball — including a first-team selection this year as a senior — while earning second-team honors in basketball twice. The Raider senior also has served as a key cog for the WT track team, running a leg of the 2021 state runner-up 1500 relay and following up with a state title in the event this past June.
Though none of the three sports are where the Raider standout will be competing in Lawrence, the opportunity was too good to pass up, according to Shepherd.
“It’s definitely not one of the most popular sports, but I saw so many opportunities there,” said Shepherd. “I’m going into the business field and they have an amazing business department at Kansas that will help me grow in my career. I’ve lived in the same three sports for the last four years, so I like the idea of starting something new that will still keep up my athletic ability and keep me staying in shape.”
Shepherd’s signing brings even more of a spotlight to Raider athletics as the second Division I signee in the last two weeks, following senior teammate Sydnee Sinn’s signing with Michigan State.
“It’s so special, me and Syd have been best friends for a long time,” said Shepherd. “It’s a little ironic that we’re both signing to Division I schools. It’s special for us, our school’s so small and we haven’t had many D-I athletes and the amount of people we have supporting us … our support system is so amazing and we wouldn’t be where we are without it.”
Though hard work and determination got Shepherd to her current position of high school success, the senior also had credit to give for the ultimate finish of her sports journey as a Raider.
“Everybody’s always said that I had athletic ability that God had given me but I felt like this opportunity falling in my lap was God telling me,” said Shepherd. “It’s God telling me, hey go be different, go take advantage of this opportunity. And that’s what I’m going to do.”
