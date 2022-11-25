Shepherd LOI

Wayne Trace senior Gracie Shepherd (seated, center) signed a letter-of-intent on Thursday to further her academic and rowing careers at Division I Kansas State University. Pictured with Sinn are, front row, from left:parents Heather (seated, left) and Dan Shepherd. Back row, from left: sister Abigail Wenzlick, brother Cole Shepherd and sister Kaylee Shepherd.

HAVILAND — For some high school athletes, the path to continuing their career is a cut-and-dry one.

Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments