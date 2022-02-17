The Wayne Trace eighth grade boys basketball team captured the Green Meadows Conference championship on Saturday with a 42-33 win over Paulding, led by 16 points from Lance Maenle. Pictured are, front row, from left: cheerleading coach Hailey McDaniel, cheerleaders Miley Jacobs, Kahlee Fore, Isabelle O’Shaughnessey, Audrey Dougal, Delana Noggle, Abby Evans, Emma Stouffer, Stefany Lopez-Castillo, Myleigh Sheets and Whitney Boroff. Back row, from left: eighth-grade coach Kenny Spiece, Carter Clemens, Lance Maenle, Eric Reinhart, Griffin Williamson, Caden Sinn, Jack Schoenauer, Riley Manz, Micah Sinn, Tanner Laukhuf, Ryan Parker, Konnor Wannemacher and seventh-grade coach Treg Lymanstall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.