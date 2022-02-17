021722_cno_wt 8th bbk.jpg

The Wayne Trace eighth grade boys basketball team captured the Green Meadows Conference championship on Saturday with a 42-33 win over Paulding. Pictured are, front row, from left: cheerleading coach Hailey McDaniel, cheerleaders Miley Jacobs, Kahlee Fore, Isabelle O’Shaughnessey, Audrey Dougal, Delana Noggle, Abby Evans, Emma Stouffer, Stefany Lopez-Castillo, Myleigh Sheets and Whitney Boroff. Back row, from left: eighth-grade coach Kenny Spiece, Carter Clemens, Lance Maenle, Eric Reinhart, Griffin Williamson, Caden Sinn, Jack Schoenauer, Riley Manz, Micah Sinn, Tanner Laukhuf, Ryan Parker, Konnor Wannemacher and seventh-grade coach Treg Lymanstall.

 Photo courtesy Kevin Wannemacher

The Wayne Trace eighth grade boys basketball team captured the Green Meadows Conference championship on Saturday with a 42-33 win over Paulding, led by 16 points from Lance Maenle. Pictured are, front row, from left: cheerleading coach Hailey McDaniel, cheerleaders Miley Jacobs, Kahlee Fore, Isabelle O’Shaughnessey, Audrey Dougal, Delana Noggle, Abby Evans, Emma Stouffer, Stefany Lopez-Castillo, Myleigh Sheets and Whitney Boroff. Back row, from left: eighth-grade coach Kenny Spiece, Carter Clemens, Lance Maenle, Eric Reinhart, Griffin Williamson, Caden Sinn, Jack Schoenauer, Riley Manz, Micah Sinn, Tanner Laukhuf, Ryan Parker, Konnor Wannemacher and seventh-grade coach Treg Lymanstall.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments