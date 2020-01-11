ARCHBOLD — Wayne Trace’s Eli Moore pinned Zane Behnfeldt in the final match of the night, to help Wayne Trace beat Archbold 43-34 in dual action on Friday.
With the match starting at 182, Archbold quickly jumped out to a 24-6 lead, on the basis of three forfeits at 182, 195 and 106, along with a pin from Hayden Dickman.
However, Wayne Trace won the next six weight classes, including pins from Arin James (113), Gabe Sutton (120), Hunter Long (132) and Samuel Moore (138), along with a16-4 major decision win from Seth Meggison (145), to take a 37-24 lead.
Archbold then narrowed Wayne Trace’s lead to 37-34, getting a pin from Brennan Short (152) and a 12-3 major decision win from Josh Nofzinger (160).
At the Perrysburg Invitational, Wauseon stands in second place after day one with 90.5 points, behind Perrysburg, 110.5.
The Indians have three who will wrestle in this morning’s semifinals, Damon Molina (113), Zaiden Kessler (152) and Sammy Sosa (285). Sosa will face Napoleon’s Demetrius Hernandez in one semifinal. Hernandez won, 9-8, the one time they wrestled this season.
The Indians still have 10 wrestlers alive in the semifinals.
Of other local teams faring well, Delta and Napoleon stand in 13th place (47 points), Liberty Center is in 16th place (44 points) and Tinora is in 17th place with 43 points.
Other locals in Saturday morning’s semifinals and Delta’s Zack Mattin (113) and Austin Kohlhofer (220), Napoleon’s Xavier Johnson (195) and Hernandez, Bryan’s Dylan McCandless (182), Liberty Center’s Dylan Matthews (132) and Patrick Henry’s T.J. Rhamy (170).
Wayne Trace 43, Archbold 34
106 — Wyat Fryman (A) won by forfeit; 113 — Arin James (WT) pinned Logan Bowerman, 1:48; 120 — Gabe Sutton (WT) pinned Wyatt Armstrong, 1:38; 126 — Jarrett Hornish (WT) dec. Andrew Francis, 7-4; 132 — Hunter long (WT) pinned Shane Eicher, 2:21; 138 — Samuel Moore (WT) pinned Brayton Hobbs, 2:44; 145 — Seth Meggison (WT) major dec. Juan Garcia, 16-4; 152 — Brennan Short (A) pinned Elliot Boroff, 1:33; 160 — Josh Nofzinger (A) major dec. Carson Rupp, 12-3; 170 — Eli Moore (WT) pinned Zane Behnfeldt, 1:38; 182 — Dylan Aeschliman (A) won by forfeit; 195 — Carson Meyer (A) won by forfeit; 220 — Hayden Dickman (A) pinned Kaden Woolbright, 1:02; 285 — Jacob Graham (WT) pinned Bransin Ebersole, 1:30.
