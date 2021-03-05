TROY – Three Wayne Trace matmen have advanced into the semifinals following the first session of the Division III district wrestling tournament at Lima.
Raider junior Jarrett Hornish did not need to wrestle past the first period to reach the semifinals. He tallied a quick :52 pin over Damian Moler of Brookville, then needed 1:28 to score a pin over Caleb Reynolds of National Trail to reach the semifinals.
Hornish will meet Brayden Brown of Legacy Christian in the semifinals.
Hunter Long barely got into the second period to reach the semifinals at 132 pounds. He opened the district with a pin in 1:35 over Owen Gill of Madeira, then needed 2:18 to pin David Stumpff of Troy Christian.
Up next for Long is a matchup with Jesse Stroud of Mechanicsburg in the semifinals.
Gabe Sutton had a pair of solid matches to reach the semifinals at 120 pounds. He decked Tristan Hill of Dayton Christian in 1:20, then scored a 16-6 major decision over Payton Platfoot of Versailles.
Sutton will meet Logan Attisano of Legacy Christian in the semifinals.
Wayne Trace and Columbus Grove will have a pair of grapplers square off against each other when action resumes at 145 pounds. Both Seth Meggison of the Raiders and Landen Schroeder of the Bulldogs lost in the first round, but stayed alive in the consolation bracket.
After the loss, Meggison bounced back with pins in :23 over Mitchel Braden of Clermont Northeast and in 2:45 over Luke Dolan of Brookville.
After his first round loss, Schroeder won in a pin in 3:31 against Lucas Valley of Greenon. He added a pin in 2:59 over David Robinson of Covington to set up the match with Meggison.
Wayne Trace freshman Graiden Troth lost a pair of matches at 138 pounds. He fell in a 15-0 tech fall to Luke Stroud of Mechanicsburg, then lost in the consolation bracket to Nate Cummins of Indian Lake in a 2:33 pin.
At 106 pounds, Columbus Grove freshman Ethan Beam started with a win, but lost twice after that to be eliminated. He started with a 3-2 win over Brandon Day of Springfield Shawnee, then lost in a 19-2 tech fall to Kyle Schroer of Troy Christian in the quarterfinals. In the consolation bracket, his tournament came to an end when he was pinned in :49 by Gavin Grubb of Crestview.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.