Wauseon finished with five individual champions as the Indians rolled to its sixth-straight sectional title following action on Saturday at the Division II sectional wrestling tournament at Defiance High School.
The Tribe, who will send 11 to the district, outscored Napoleon 253.5-206 for the team title.
Wauseon was able to score five close matches for individual titles. At 120 pounds, Damon Molina tallied an 8-3 decision over Cameron Deiter of Bowling Green. Zaden Torres picked up a 5-2 win over Landon Engle of Celina at 126 pounds and Lawson Grime scored an 8-4 win against Clause Buckmaster of Napoleon at 132 pounds.
Connor Twigg added a 9-7 win over Celina’s Jaden King at 152 pounds and Zaiden Kessler scored a 9-3 decision over Macein Bigham of Van Wert at 160 pounds.
Wauseon put two more in the championship finals. Collin Twigg lost the 106 pound title and Austin Kovar lost the 170 pound title.
Manny Grate (145), Justin Duncan (182) and Jaden Banister (285) all finished third to advance. Ethan Kessler (220) finished fourth.
Runner-up Napoleon will send nine to the district. The Wildcats finished with two sectional champions, as Angelo Gonzales won the 170-pound title with a 10-5 decision over Wauseon’s Kovar and Demitrius Hernandez won in a pin in 1:57 over Cael Rostorfer of Wapakoneta.
Outside of Buckmaster, Landon Eberle (182) also lost in the championship match. Austin Hopkins (126) and Brayden Hull (138) both took third while Harrison Bohls (106), Roman Cordoba (113) and Alex Gonzales (120) all finished fourth.
Bryan, who finished seventh, had one champion as Dylan McCandless made quick work of St. Marys Carter Sharpe in the final, scoring a pin in 36 seconds.
Malachi Collins (170) and Christian Hollister (285) both finished fourth to advance.
Defiance finished in a tie for 10th and will have to move on to the district as Treven Rittenhouse (106) and Dominic Tracy (152) both took third.
The Divisin II diastrict next week will be held at Norwalk.
Team Scores
Wauseon 253.5, Napoleon 206, St. Marys 158, Celina 153, Wapakoneta 152, Bowling Green 121, Bryan 82, Lima Shawnee 64, Elida 59, Defiance 54, Van Wert 54, Ottawa-Glandorf 41.
First Place
106 – Tyler Hisey (St. Marys) dec. Collin Twigg (Wauseon), 7-4; 113 – Colin Mellott (Wapakoneta) dec. Trevor Hisey (St. Marys), 4-3; 120 – Damon Molina (Wauseon) dec. Cameron Deiter (Bowling Green), 8-3; 126 – Zaden Torres (Wauseon) dec. Landon Engle (Celina), 5-2; 132 – Lawson Grime (Wauseon) dec. Claude Buckmaster (Napoleon), 8-4; 138 – Conner Douglass (Elida) p. Angel Rosales (Ottawa-Glandorf), 3:54; 145 – Mike Kinzel (Bowling Green) dec. Ethan Scurlock (Lima Shawnee), 6-4; 152 – Connor Twigg (Wauseon) dec. Jaden King (Celina), 9-7; 160 – Zaiden Kessler (Wauseon) dec. Macein Bigham (Van Wert), 9-3; 170 – Angelo Gonzalez (Napoleon) dec. Austin Kovar (Wauseon), 10-5; 182 – Stashu Patterson (St. Marys) dec. Landon Eberle (Napoleon), 7-3; 195 – Dylan McCandless (Bryan) p. Carter Sharpe (St. Marys), :36; 220 – Dominic Burch (Bowling Green) p. Joey Posada (Celina), 2:45; 285 – Demitrius Hernandez (Napoleon) p. Cael Rostorfer (Wapakoneta), 1:57.
Third Place
106 – Treven Rittenhouse (Defiance) dec. Harrison Bohls (Napoleon), 7-0; 113 – Derrick Slater (Celina) dec. Roman Cordoba (Napoleon) md 9-1; 120 – Bryce Knapke (Wapakoneta) p. Alex Gonzales (Napoleon), 4:59; 126 – Austin Hopkins (Napoleon) p. Killian Suddeth (Van Wert), 2:09; 132 – Gavin Hall (Wapakoneta) dec. Daniel Fields (Bowling Green), 7-6; 138 – Brayden Hull (Napoleon) p. Kyler Bowlby (Celina), 1:54; 145 – Manny Gante (Wauseon) dec. Owen Thomas (Ottawa-Glandorf), 7-3; 152 – Dominic Tracy (Defiance) p. Mason Adlesh (Lima Shawnee), 3:35; 160 – Mason Saeler (St. Marys) dec. Jacob Schlesselman (Wapakoneta), 7-2; 170 – Jace Schaefer (St. Marys) dec. Malachi Collins (Bryan), 9-5; 182 – Justin Duncan (Wauseon) md. Alex Stachler (Celina), 13-4; 195 – Ean Kramer (Wapakoneta) p. Aaron Archer (Bowling Green), 2:37; 220 – Trevor Houts (Wapakoneta) dec. Ethan Kessler (Wauseon), 7-1; 285 – Jaden Banister (Wauseon) def. Christian Hollister (Bryan), default.
